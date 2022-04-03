Frustrated van Graan admits 'championship' Leinster just too good

Johann van Graan admitted his Munster team had been second best and Leinster too good as he tasted another home defeat to the province’s arch rivals at Thomond Park on Saturday night.

Without playing badly Munster were outgunned in this United Rugby Championship derby as Leinster outscored their hosts by four tries to one to register a bonus-point victory that takes them 10 points clear at the top of the table with three games remaining before the end of season play-offs.

Two tries from wing James Lowe and scores from captain on the night Garry Ringrose and right wing Jimmy O’Brien took Leinster past Munster, for whom Damian de Allende notched a second-half try and fly-half Joey Carbery kicked four penalties and a conversion on a perfect night off the tee while opposite number Ross Byrne was five from seven to return the same 14-point tally.

It was Leinster’s night to savour, to the disappointment of the majority of the 20,000-plus Limerick crowd, who also witnessed No.8 Gavin Coombes limp out of the game with an ankle injury on 28 minutes, a worrying development with back-to-back European Round of 16 fixtures against Exeter Chiefs next on the horizon starting next Saturday at Sandy Park.

“A frustrating one, they were too good this evening,” Munster head coach van Graan said following his side’s seventh consecutive league defeat to Leinster. “Our discipline in the first 20, we didn't adapt quick enough and gave away six breakdown penalties in the first half. That gave them access, their first try is a direct result of it.

“They're a championship side. We got back ahead, 12-11, after 38 minutes and we give them a 50:22, we get the ball back, our scrum, and they counter ruck and we concede (a penalty) on half time, which was frustrating.

“I felt they took the game away from us between minutes 48 and 60, two very good tries. We came back into it on the 69th minute, 10 points in the game and skewed a lineout. We fought until the end, that wasn't an issue. I feel we played well, but if you give them access they punish you.”

2 April 2022; Ross Byrne of Leinster is tackled by Conor Murray of Munster during the United Rugby Championship match between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

For all Leinster’s dominance and the five maximum match points accrued, their head coach Leo Cullen looked on his side’s performance with mixed feelings as their focus turns towards a Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg against Connacht in Galway this Friday.

“While there was plenty of good stuff in it, there was still plenty of bits we can get better at as well, so that is probably the thing we will go after now,” Cullen said. “The big thing is the attitude of the (Ireland international) guys coming back in here.

“The lads who were here (during the Six Nations window) played seven games in nine weeks and I thought they worked really well and were improving week on week; so it was great having all those international boys come back in.

“That creates competition. They gelled well together but that is on the back of working hard during the week.”

Munster’s defeat leaves them in fourth place in the URC table, three points off the second-placed finish that will guarantee a home play-off semi-final draw. Their next league game takes them to Belfast on April 23 for a crunch game at second-placed Ulster and they then play Cardiff at home in Cork a week later before a final-round game in the return fixture with Leinster at Aviva Stadium on May 21.

“Incredibly disappointed to lose at Thomond Park,” van Graan said. We had a really good week, we prepared well, no excuses from our side. If you're going to give them access, you're going to lose. We're into Europe now which will be different for all 16 teams, the fact that it's over two legs.

“In the URC the way the games fell tonight, the game between us and Belfast in three weeks’ time will have a massive impact on where we end up in the knockout stage, if we're good enough to get there.”

Of Coombes’ enforced first-half withdrawal, the Munster head coach added: “It's an ankle injury, obviously he will go for a scan. We picked up a few injuries the last few weeks, he's obviously a very important player for us.

“You saw at the start of the game I thought he carried really well. It's a big concern for us with what's ahead.”