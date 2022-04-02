Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle edge tense Top 14 clash with Bordeaux

Ihaia West kicked a late winning penalty for La Rochelle
Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle edge tense Top 14 clash with Bordeaux

La Rochelle's Australian lock Will Skelton fights for the ball during the French Top14 rugby union match between Union Bordeaux-Begles (UBB) and Stade Rochelais (La Rochelle) at the Chaban-Delmas stadium in Bordeaux, south-western France on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP) (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 22:58

Ihaia West kicked a late winning penalty for La Rochelle to edge the first of three meetings in the coming weeks with Bordeaux-Bègles, Ronan O'Gara's side winning the Top 14 clash 16-15.

Bordeaux led 12-10 at the break though four penalties from Maxime Lucu, while La Rochelle had tries from Raymond Rhule and Jonathan Danty.

West kicked La Rochelle in front 10 minutes into the second half and there was no further scoring until Lucu put Bordeaux back in front with another kick five minutes from time.

During that tense second period, there were heated exchanges on the touchline between O'Gara and Bordeaux coach Christophe Urios.

But it was the Corkman's side who had the final word as kicked the winning penalty with 82 minutes on the clock.

More in this section

Munster v Leinster - United Rugby Championship Leinster shut down Munster again to take bonus point win from Thomond
Caroline Drouin 2/4/2022 Ragged Ireland suffer Six Nations drubbing in Toulouse
Dylan Tierney-Martin 2/4/2022 Late Tulmauge try rescues Connacht
A view of the match balls ahead of the game 24/2/2018

Wales reaping rewards of pro contracts for top women

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up