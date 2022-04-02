Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle edge tense Top 14 clash with Bordeaux

Ihaia West kicked a late winning penalty for La Rochelle to edge the first of three meetings in the coming weeks with Bordeaux-Bègles, Ronan O'Gara's side winning the Top 14 clash 16-15.
Bordeaux led 12-10 at the break though four penalties from Maxime Lucu, while La Rochelle had tries from Raymond Rhule and Jonathan Danty.
West kicked La Rochelle in front 10 minutes into the second half and there was no further scoring until Lucu put Bordeaux back in front with another kick five minutes from time.
During that tense second period, there were heated exchanges on the touchline between O'Gara and Bordeaux coach Christophe Urios.
Christophe Urios and Ronan O'Gara— Ottavio Arenella (@OttavioArenella) April 2, 2022
⚔️🔥 #UBBSR #TOP14 pic.twitter.com/rpIaXN289c
But it was the Corkman's side who had the final word as kicked the winning penalty with 82 minutes on the clock.