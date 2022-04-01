Wales flanker forced to retire due to concussion

31-year-old James Davies was part of Wales' 2019 World Cup squad and also won an Olympic silver in the sevens competition at Rio 2016
James Davies of Wales looks on during the 2020 Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland at Parc y Scarlets on October 31, 2020 in Llanelli, Wales. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022
PA Sports Staff

Wales and Scarlets flanker James Davies has been forced to retire following a long-term battle with concussion.

Davies' last appearance was when winning his 11th cap against Georgia at Parc y Scarlets in October 2020.

The 31-year-old was part of Wales' 2019 World Cup squad and also helped Team GB win Olympic silver in the sevens competition at Rio 2016.

"I've enjoyed every minute of my career here at the Scarlets and made some amazing friends along the way, but after speaking to specialists it's pretty clear I can't go on playing rugby," Davies said.

"At the moment, thankfully, I am able to lead a normal life - something I wasn't able to do for a long time after the knock I had.

"Any bang to the head in training or in a game and I could go back to the start of all this, which is unthinkable for me.

"It has been a tough couple of years, but the support I have had from my family, friends, team-mates, coaches and the club has been incredible and I am hugely grateful for that."

Davies made his Wales debut against Italy in 2018 and forged a reputation as an accomplished breakdown operator with a flair for attack.

"It's very sad to hear about James' retirement. I was fortunate enough to coach him at club and international level and not only is he a good player but he's a great person," Wales coach Wayne Pivac said.

"His enthusiasm and sense of humour are second to none and he's one of the game's genuine characters.

"I wish him all the best for whatever comes next and know that whatever he turns his hand to he will make a success."

