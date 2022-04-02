"We’re ready to rumble," Lowe lays it on the line

Ask James Lowe for his favourite memory of visiting Thomond Park and the Leinster wing gives an answer we have come to expect from the outgoing and exuberant Kiwi-born Ireland star.

“Getting red carded and booed off, that was amazing” Lowe, 29, said this week, referring to that haywire game on December 29, 2018 when Munster last beat their arch rivals on home soil.

Lowe did qualify the statement, adding: “Dan Leavy catching a cross-field kick on St Stephen’s Day 2017. Watching him in full flight down the left-hand side catch a cross-field kick and put it down. That was my favourite memory.”

Yet it was 12 months later that appears more relevant, the night Leinster lost their heads against their bitter derby rivals, with both Cian Healy and Tadgh Furlong yellow-carded and the wing seeing red for taking out opposite number Andrew Conway in the air. That loss of discipline came back to bite Leo Cullen’s side in a 26-17 defeat and the error has not been repeated.

“It was madness, wasn’t it, we don’t want that to happen again,” Lowe said. “I guess part of how teams try and play, part of it is trying get under our skin, force us into mistakes we wouldn’t normally make, try and rile us up.

“That’s all part of…you know people put that in the blueprint of trying to beat Leinster so if we can keep calm and, you know, try and not fight back, I’m not saying they’re going to go out and try to do it, but a lot of teams do.

“If we can stick to our system, stick to our game plan, hopefully we won’t see any cards on the weekend.”

The lessons have been learned in as much as Leinster have won on both of their visits to Limerick since, part of a six-game winning streak in the League that includes two semi-final victories and last season’s PRO14 final success, all of them in Dublin.

That Munster won the most recent encounter, a Rainbow Cup contest back in the RDS a month after being sunk 16-6 in the league decider, does not appear to overly concern the boys in blue and Lowe said that December 2018 defeat holds more resonance going into tonight’s trip to Thomond, when Lowe will make his 60th appearance for Leinster.

“What we took away from that game is we're always trying to find the perfect balance between aggression and making sure you're sticking to the plan. There was my red card, I think Tadhg got done for a yellow, we got into almost a fist fight with a team that's big and they want to take you into a scrap.

"We needed to make sure that we could stay as cool, calm and collected going into the rest of the season after that. We were frustrated with ourselves more than anything, but I guess after that game we knew what we had to do and not get dragged down into that fist fight. We're playing our rugby on our terms, and so is every other team. It's very easy to say, but we knew that we got it wrong that day.”

Lowe, spent his post-Six Nations week off getting married to long-term partner Arnica Pamer in Las Vegas but he is raring to get the business end of Leinster’s season up and running.

“We got back on Sunday and it was literally straight back into rugby mode, back into the gym and got my legs moving. I then asked for all the plays off Felipe (Contepomi, Leinster backs coach) and then got all the maps and had to change the lingo because we just use a different language (to Ireland). My head has been fried the first couple of days. I am ready to rumble and so is the team.

Lowe also embraces that notion of a target on Leinster backs.

“I’m not there to throw digs at anyone but jeepers, you either walk towards it or you stand back and watch it unfold in front of you. Look, we’re all professional athletes at the end of the day. You want to be part of the biggest days and under the brightest lights, and if you’re not here to do that, I don’t know why you’re here. We’re ready to rumble. We understand the task and what’s going to be needed for the full 80 minutes and hopefully we can produce a performance and get a result.”