Keith Earls among string of internationals back for heavyweight Munster v Leinster clash  

The heavyweight nature of Munster versus Leinster clashes was underlined by Friday’s team announcements as both coaches welcomed back international stars for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash at Thomond Park.

There are notable absentees, with Leinster and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton not included in the matchday squad named by Leo Cullen while Tadhg Beirne and Simon Zebo were both missing from Johann van Graan’s line=up and bench selections. Yet the Munster head coach has included Ireland internationals Peter O’Mahony, Joey Carbery and Conor Murray following the Triple Crown-winning championship campaign and Leinster have selected 13 Test-capped players in their starting line-up.

O’Mahony returns to captain Munster as one of nine changes from the side which ran in six tries in a 51-22 win over Benetton last Friday in Cork, the skipper starting in a back row alongside Chris Cloete and Gavin Coombes, who starts at No.8 on his 50th appearance for his province having this week signed a contract extension to the summer of 2025.

Murray and Carbery come into the half-back positions with van Graan naming a centre partnership of Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell along with a back three of wings Calvin Nash, in for Zebo, and Shane Daly with Matt Gallagher at full-back.

There is a first Munster start for South African lock Jason Jenkins, who will face the club he is to join for next summer at the conclusion of his one-year, injury-hit contract. Jenkins, who made just his second appearance off the bench last weekend, partners Fineen Wycherley in the second row while Jeremy Loughman starts at loosehead with Dave Kilcoyne managed a neck injury sustained in Ireland’s final Six Nations game against Scotland.

Hooker Niall Scannell and tighthead Stephen Archer complete the Munster front row while on the bench, lock Thomas Ahern and veteran wing Keith Earls are both set for their first appearances since January after recovering from thigh and hamstring injuries respectively.

Ireland forward Beirne was touch and go for his Munster return having injured a thigh against Scotland but continues to be assessed, while Zebo has completed the return to play protocols after a head injury against Benetton but will return to full training early next week along with Jean Kleyn (leg) and Mike Haley (knee) ahead of the Champions Cup Round of 16 first-leg trip to Exeter Chiefs.

Garry Ringrose will captain Leinster in Sexton’s absence and is joined in the centres by Robbie Henshaw alongside a back three featuring James Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien on the wings with Hugo Keenan at full-back.

Ross Byrne continues at fly-half after starting the 48-7 win over Connacht in Galway last Saturday and will partner scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park.

The front row sees one change from last week with Ed Byrne replacing Peter Dooley at loosehead in a front row alongside hooker James Tracy and Michael Ala’alatoa.

Jack Dunne makes his first start of the season in the second row in partnership with Devin Toner while head coach Cuillen has restored Ireland’s starting back row of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

There is a powerful bench also with six forwards: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Josh Murphy and Max Deegan, while Luke McGrath and Ciarán Frawley cover the backline positions.

MUNSTER: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jason Jenkins, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Thomas Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls.

LEINSTER: H Keenan, J O'Brien, G Ringrose CAPTAIN, Re Henshaw, J Lowe, R Byrne, J Gibson-Park, E Byrne, J Tracy, M Ala'alatoa, D Toner, J Dunne, C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan

Replacements: D Sheehan, C Healy, T Furlong, R Molony, J Murphy, L McGrath, C Frawley, M Deegan

Referee - Christophe Ridley (RFU)