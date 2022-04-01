Nichola Fryday wants underdogs Ireland to summer spirit of famous French victory

Despite being rank outsiders to topple an impressively-drilled French outfit, Nichola Fryday is convinced the Ireland women’s rugby team are capable of getting their Six Nations Championship campaign back on track at Stade Ernest Wallon in Toulouse tomorrow (kick-off 2.15pm Irish time).

Offaly native Fryday’s first game as Irish captain began in disappointing fashion against Wales at the RDS last Saturday as a late flourish from the visitors consigned them to a 27-19 defeat. The expectation is that France will build on their comprehensive 39-6 victory over Italy in the opening round of the competition, but it won’t be for the want of trying on the part of Fryday and her international colleagues.

“I think every team has that belief in them. You don’t go out thinking that you’re going to lose a match. That’s the way you’re driven as athletes. You want to win matches and you want to stand up to the bigger teams when you’re the perceived underdog,” Fryday explained in advance of the Captain’s Run in Toulouse.

“I think if we can get what we can bring to the table right tomorrow, and really impose ourselves physically upon them as well, it will be a tight game. I’ve said that from the start, that this Six Nations is probably one of the closest definitely in terms of previous years.

“The level and quality across all teams is really high. You’d like to think you’ll start seeing these shock wins coming to fruition, but I think if we just go out and play the game that we want to play it’ll be a good day for us.”

This will be the first time that Ireland have faced France in an away Six Nations encounter since the opening round of the 2018 Championship. Whereas that was Adam Griggs’ first game as Ireland head coach, tomorrow’s fixture will be the second for his eventual successor Greg McWilliams.

While acknowledging it is important that the squad keep their focus on the task at hand, Fryday also believes the younger players within the set-up should embrace games like this.

“You have to enjoy these moments in rugby. It’s going to be an incredible atmosphere in Toulouse, but at the same time we can’t let the occasion override everything else. We still want to go out on the pitch and we want to perform. We want to implement what we want to do.

“That’s going to be the thing for us, but I do think girls should enjoy these moments because in test rugby these are ones you look back on. I remember the last time I played here in Toulouse [2018] and it’s one of those matches that sticks out for me with the atmosphere and the crowd. The girls, they’ll look back on this like a huge memory.”

Remarkably, Fryday is one of just two survivors (along with Clare’s Eimear Considine) from the matchday squad for Ireland's last victory against France in February 2017. While she was ultimately an unused replacement, she watched on with great pride as a Leah Lyons try and eight points from the boot of Nora Stapleton earned the hosts a gutsy 13-10 triumph over Les Bleus at Energia Park.

“That was a huge day. Those ones stick out in your memory because it was a real battle on the pitch that day. I’d hope that we can front up and make it that battle again tomorrow and make it hard for them. I’m looking forward to it,” Fryday added.