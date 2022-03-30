Thrilling climax as Killaloe's St Anne's snatch Munster Schools Senior Cup final

Munster Girls Schools Senior Cup final: Bandon Grammar (Cork) 19 St. Anne's CC (Killaloe) 22

A THRILLING, see-saw battle at Musgrave Park eventually tipped the way of Killaloe's St Anne's Community College, earning them the distinction of becoming the inaugural Munster Girls Schools Senior Cup rugby champions.

The competitions were only introduced this season for school girls and the Munster branch couldn't have scripted a more exciting climax as St Anne's snatched victory at the death with a winning try from back row Ella Joslin, sparking scenes of wild celebration from the travelling Clare contingent.

It was a no-holds-barred feisty affair with the tone set in a physical opening quarter. Whatever St. Anne’s were throwing at Bandon was repelled by a brick wall of a defence, and the west Cork girls were soon celebrating at the other end. On 20 minutes, Niamh Hudson picked up a spilled ball and galloped the length of the pitch to score the opening try, converted by Megan O’Callaghan.

GAME BREAKER: Bandon’s Niamh Hudson breaks free to score the first try of the game

It gave Bandon the impetus to dominate territory but the loss of out half Lucia Linn was a blow and insult followed injury as Ella Joslin’s physicality powered her through the Bandon defence for Killaloe's opening try. Even though Grainne Mahony missed the conversion, momentum had swung now and a fantastic cross-field run by Eibhlis Coleman yielded a second try to edge them into a 10-7 interval advantage.

Bandon lost Kellie-Anna Lynch early in the second half but undetrred, they bounced back as Aisling O’Morain broke through to score a try. Bandon were now 12-10 ahead but would suffer a further injury blow as lock Madison Claydon limped off with a foot injury in the45th minute.

St Anne's out-half Grainne Mahony was having an eventful day, and it took a turn for the better when she grabbed the final's fourth try and made the conversion to swing things back in their favour at 17-12.

Bandon done? No chance. Aisling O’Morain burst down the left for Bandon after great support in the passing lanes and she dived over and saw Megan O’Callaghan convert to make it 19-17 Bandon.

Grainne Mahony, St Anne's CC, is presented with the cup after beating Bandon GS at Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

This inaugural Munster Schools Girls Senior Cup Final was proving to be a classic. Was there one last sting in the tail? Roisin Mockler hared down Bandon’s right with minutes left but a heroic tackle by Niamh Hudson stopped her in her tracks. Bandon were hanging tight, but not long enough as St Annes refused to accept their lot - Joslin, one of the stars of the final, grabbed the sixth, and ultimately crucial, try to claim victory.

BANDON GRAMMAR: N Hudson, K Kenneally, E Kingston, I Grogan, A von Laffert, L Linn; A O’Morain, K Lynch, C Graham, H Pigott, M Claydon, S Shannon, C White, M Collinson, M O’Callaghan.

Replacements: A O’Sullivan, E Cave, S Subires-Tang, L von Guionneau, B MacCarthy, M Creswell, S Relja, I Jacobs.

ST ANNE'S CC: Z Loughran, A Hanly, E Coleman, F O’Rahilly, P McNamara, G Mahony, S McEvoy; A Walsh, E Reynolds, M O’Brien, E McEvoy, R Mockler, E Joslin, H Byrnes, K O’Mahony.

Replacements: S Coakley, A Reilly, C Fitzgibbon, P McWey, E Slevin, E Byrne, C Maguire, A O’Donovan.