Gavin Coombes the latest Munster player to sign on the dotted line

Gavin Coombes has committed his future to Munster for the next two years after signing a new contract, the province announced today.
The back-rower from West Cork has emerged as a key figure in the Munster pack over the past two seasons. The 24-year-old’s progress was recognised with two Test caps for Ireland last summer against Japan and the USA. He also had the honour of becoming his province’s youngest ever Player of the Year in 2021 following a record-breaking 15 tries in 22 appearances.
His 21 tries in 49 appearances for Munster, the most recent coming last Friday in the league victory over Benetton, have more than compensated for the loss of CJ Stander, who made a surprise decision to retire from rugby at the end of last season, and the new deal will keep him at the province until at least 2025.
Coombes’ contract extension also adds to the recent signatures of players for next season including Tadhg Beirne, Joey Carbery, Conor Murray and RG Snyman against the backdrop of coaches Johann van Graan, Stephen Larkham and JP Ferreira departing this summer.
Munster have also signed All Black centre Malakai Fekitoa from Wasps for 2022-23 as a replacement for the outgoing Damian de Allende.
Earlier today it was announced that Bath, van Graan’s destination next season, had completed the signing of Munster’s soon to be out of contract back-rower Chris Cloete at the end of this campaign.
Coombes is in line to make his 50th Munster appearance at Thomond Park this Saturday when the province hosts United Rugby Championship leaders Leinster at 7pm.