Gavin Coombes the latest Munster player to sign on the dotted line

Gavin Coombes has committed his future to Munster for the next two years after signing a new contract, the province announced today.

The back-rower from West Cork has emerged as a key figure in the Munster pack over the past two seasons. The 24-year-old’s progress was recognised with two Test caps for Ireland last summer against Japan and the USA. He also had the honour of becoming his province’s youngest ever Player of the Year in 2021 following a record-breaking 15 tries in 22 appearances.