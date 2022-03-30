Connacht centre Tom Daly banned for three games following red card

Daly will now miss both Heineken Champions Cup clashes with Leinster in April
Connacht centre Tom Daly banned for three games following red card

United Rugby Championship, The Sportsground, Galway 26/3/2022 Connacht vs Leinster. Leinster's Ciaran Frawley and Tom Daly of Connacht Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 13:54
TJ Galvin

Connacht centre Tom Daly has been banned for three games following his red card against Leinster last Saturday.

Daly was sent off in just the third minute of their URC encounter for a high tackle on Leinster centre Ciaran Frawley. He will now miss this weekend’s URC clash with Benneton and both of the European Cup quarter-final clashes with Leinster.

The URC disciplinary hearing decided that the incident met the threshold of a red card. It was initially determined that the incident was in the mid-range carrying a suspension of six weeks.

However, due to mitigation including Daly’s acceptance of the red card, his previous clean record, and his apology to Frawley and the match officials, the ban was reduced to three games.

More in this section

Andy Farrell speaks to the media before the game 19/3/2022 Mark McCall or Andy Farrell should replace Eddie Jones as England boss
Ireland v Wales - TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship Murphy Crowe is enjoying her new surroundings
Cistercian College, Roscrea v St Fintans High School - Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Junior Cup Semi-Final Roscrea reach first Leinster Schools Junior Cup decider since 1940
#Connacht Rugby
<p>Head coach Johann van Graan with Munster players at training in UL</p>

Van Graan: Return of Triple Crown stars has lifted Munster spirits ahead of Leinster test

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up