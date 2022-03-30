Connacht centre Tom Daly banned for three games following red card

Connacht centre Tom Daly has been banned for three games following his red card against Leinster last Saturday.
Daly was sent off in just the third minute of their URC encounter for a high tackle on Leinster centre Ciaran Frawley. He will now miss this weekend’s URC clash with Benneton and both of the European Cup quarter-final clashes with Leinster.
The URC disciplinary hearing decided that the incident met the threshold of a red card. It was initially determined that the incident was in the mid-range carrying a suspension of six weeks.
However, due to mitigation including Daly’s acceptance of the red card, his previous clean record, and his apology to Frawley and the match officials, the ban was reduced to three games.