Big guns an option as Leinster plan for Munster and Europe

The Ireland boys are back in town after the Six Nations and it seems at least some of Leinster’s will be pressed into action this Saturday when the URC league leaders nip down south to take on Munster in Limerick.

It’s not just the opposition that will be familiar to each other at the weekend. Both sets of coaches are well versed in the balancing act involved when front-line stars return to the roost and even bigger games loom on the horizon.

For Leinster the main priority this months will be their back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 ties with Connacht that follow this particular interpro. For Munster it is their two-legged European tie with Exeter Chiefs.

Tadhg Beirne, Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Dave Kilcoyne, Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony have all rejoined Johann van Graan’s squad while Leinster have over twice that number to reintegrate after a couple of months away.

It’s a daunting six-week run for the Dublin-based side as they will fly to South Africa for games against the Sharks and Stormers after the second-leg against Connacht and before what will be a well-earned weekend off on their return home.

“We've got to reintegrate them,” said Leinster forwards coach Robin McBryde. “We have some big games coming up. So, we've got to just look at each individual case with regards to how many minutes they have played etc. Just be aware of that.

“There is no-one better than Leo (Cullen, head coach) really with regards to getting a feel for getting that balance right. Someone who has been there and done it. He's got a good feel for the group, so I'll take his lead.”

Among those taking some part in training yesterday was James Ryan, who suffered a concussion at the start of the England game earlier this month, but Leinster issued no update on his progress and McBryde had little else to offer.

“He has been seen by the specialist and that, but everything else is just progressing, going through the protocols.”

Ryan will certainly not be available this week. Neither will Rónan Kelleher who was pictured at the session at their UCD base. The hooker is still coming back from the shoulder problem that saw him miss such a chunk of the Six Nations.

Also missing again this week are Andrew Porter (ankle), Jordan Larmour (hip), Will Connors (knee), Ryan Baird (back) and Michael Milne (calf) while the unfortunate Dave Kearney has picked up another issue and will be out for some months after a hamstring procedure.

Ross Byrne will be assessed further after passing a HIA but suffering a dental injury in the 45-8 thrashing of a 14-man Connacht in Galway last week, Ciaran Frawley came through that game without issue on the back of his recent fitness setback.

All told, McBryde is expecting a tougher test in Thomond.

“Well, it's a step up in intensity, isn't it? It gives us an opportunity to give some boys a run who are returning from a Six Nations, against one of our biggest rivals, so it has that benefit that it adds a bit of spice to it.”