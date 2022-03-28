Pierre Brousset to referee Exeter v Munster

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 16:29
Colm O’Connor

European Rugby chiefs have announced the referees for the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg matches.

England’s Karl Dickson will take charge of the opening game of the weekend when Connacht host Leinster at the Sportsground on Friday, April 8th.

French official, Pierre Brousset, will referee the meeting of former champions, Exeter Chiefs and Munster Rugby, at Sandy Park on Saturday, April 9th while Matthew Carley and Luke Pearce of England have been appointed for the all-Top 14 contests between Union Bordeaux-Bègles and Stade Rochelais, and Stade Francais Paris and Racing 92 respectively.

England’s Wayne Barnes will be in charge when Stade Toulousain continue the defence of their title against Ulster at Le Stadium while on the same day, Mathieu Raynal of France will be in the middle for the clash of Sale Sharks and Bristol Bears at the AJ Bell Stadium.

One Irish referee is on duty that weekend: Andrew Brace of Ireland will be in charge of Harlequins’ visit to Montpellier Hérault Rugby on Sunday, April 10 and Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli - who took charge of Ireland’s Six Nations win over Italy - will referee the head-to-head between ASM Clermont Auvergne and Gallagher Premiership leaders, Leicester Tigers, at Stade Marcel-Michelin.

