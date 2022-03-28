Dave Kearney faces another spell on the sidelines

Leinster this afternoon confirmed that the 32-year-old underwent a procedure last week for a hamstring injury and 'will be unavailable for a number of months.' 
Dave Kearney during a Leinster Rugby squad training session at UCD in Dublin. 

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 14:38
Colm O’Connor

Dave Kearney's injury nightmare continues.

It is a bitter blow for the former Irish international who had just made a comeback to the province after being sidelined with ankle and back issues. Kearney has played just four times this season.

Leinster face Munster at Thomond Park in Saturday night's eagerly awaited URC clash (7pm, RTÉ) but it remains to be seen if Ross Byrne will play a role

Byrne was withdrawn for a Head Injury Assessment in the first half against Connacht, which he passed, but he was then forced off with a dental injury. He will be further assessed before a final decision is made on his availability.

Ciarán Frawley came through the game last week without any adverse reaction to a facial injury sustained earlier this month while Conor O’Brien returned to full training after recovering from a hamstring injury.

There were no further updates on Andrew Porter (ankle), Jordan Larmour (hip), Will Connors (knee), James Ryan (concussion), Ryan Baird (back), Rónan Kelleher (shoulder) and Michael Milne (calf).

