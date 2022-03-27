La Rochelle blank Racing 19, pushing Ronan O'Gara's side back into play-off spot in Top 14

New Zealand  centre Charlie Ngatai is linked with a move from Lyon to Leinster next season 
PHEW: La Rochelle's coach Ronan O'Gara and assistant Benjamin Boboul during Saturday's Top 14 win over his old club Racing 92 at the Marcel-Deflandre stadium

Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 16:55
Tony Leen

RONAN O'Gara's La Rochelle reverted to a foundation of defensive basics as they blanked Racing 19 to secure a crucial Top 14 four points on Saturday at the Stade Marcel Deflandre.

Stade Rochelais' 19-0 victory pushes them temporarily into third though they will drop a spot with the Toulouse-Lyon gane later Sunday.

Scrum half Thomas Berjon, a second-half substitute claimed the game's only try after being introduced for Tawera Kerr-Barlow. 

La Rochelle led 6-0 at the break and forwards coach Donnacha Ryan reflected: “Our [returning] internationals brought their energy to the group. We were very good at the lineout, very good in the scrum, and our defence performed well. Every time they threatened in our 22, we handled the pressure very well.”

League leaders Montpellier deepened Biarritz's relegation concerns with a 37-22 win. Despite trailing 22-14 at the break, Montpellier scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to retain top spot. Bordeaux Begles are two points behind the leaders, maintaining their play off push with a 31-18 win at Stade Francais. 

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Charlie Ngatai is set to swap the Top 14 for the URC with a switch from Lyon to Leinster, according to reports in France.

Centre Ngatai played Super Rugby for the Hurricanes and the Chiefs before moving to the Top 14 four years ago. 

