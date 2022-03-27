Clontarf book place in AIL semi-final with victory over Cork Con

Clontarf sealed a home semi-final after defeating Cork Constitution 24-12 at Temple Hill in business-like fashion.

A dominant set piece and tries from Tony Ryan, Michael Brown and Cian O'Donoghue set 'Tarf up to beat the defending champions who are still hanging on to the last play-off spot.

After O’Donoghue's 56th-minute intercept try, Con returned fire with an intercept effort from Munster's Alex McHenry, past the hour mark, and flanker John Forde touched down in the 78th minute. However, it was too little, too late.

Dublin University are right back in the play-off picture after picking up their second successive victory, winning 30-19 at Ballynahinch. Flanker Alan Francis impressed with a brace of tries.

Terenure College had a well-judged 18-12 defeat of Young Munster at Lakelands, a trademark snipe for the line from Alan Bennie in the 67th minute confirming the result.

UCD overcame Garryowen 33-27 at Belfield to climb above them into seventh spot. Late tries from Jack Gardiner and Dylan O'Grady saw the students prevail ahead of Friday's Colours clash with Trinity.

Meanwhile, Old Wesley will have home advantage in the promotion play-offs in Division 1B. Four other clubs are still in the hunt to join them.

Half-backs Paddy McKenzie and Ian Cassidy contributed 23 points as Wesley won 50-14 at Navan, while final quarter tries from Peter King and Donal Conroy helped Naas overcome second-placed Highfield on a 27-22 scoreline.

Centre David Butler bagged two tries in Old Belvedere's 42-29 victory at Malone, and St. Mary's 34-10 defeat of Banbridge saw out-half Conor Dean lead the scoring with 17 points.

A four-try first half salvo - sparked by Aran Hehir's first-minute opener - steered Shannon to a 29-20 triumph over City of Armagh, keeping them third in the table.