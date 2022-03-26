Six Nations talking points: Did we expect too much of this Irish side?

It could be a while before McWilliam’s newbies hatch.

The new Irish boss has an openly declared philosophy of expansive rugby and is encouraging his young team to express themselves and run the ball. That was shown by glimpses of exciting off-loading and running in the first half but how expansive can you be if the opposition has 68% of possession?

All of Ireland’s tries came against the run of play and that they led until the 75th minute was actually remarkable considering they only had the ball for less than 16 minutes. The new half-back pairing of Aoibheann Reilly and Nicole Cronin (who has converted from scrum-half) never got control of the game. That was always going to be difficult with so little possession but this opener showed that this team has a long road ahead in developing this style.

It takes a hell of a nerve to keep your confidence when you’re struggling on set-pieces yet the one positive was that they didn’t shrink into themselves. They kept trying to play the expansive game and have the talent in the backs to create some great scores. It may be nerve-racking to watch them develop this season but, by golly, it’ll be entertaining at times.

You can’t replace size and experience overnight.

Ciara Griffin, Lindsay Peat and Claire Molloy have all retired since last season - that is a massive talent train from the pack and only six of Ireland’s starters had 10 caps or more so this is a very new-look and inexperienced side. When you’re being absolutely bossed at the set-piece and being pummelled by rolling mauls you need heft and nous to get off the back-foot. Ireland didn’t have those cards to play, either in the pack or half-backs. Replacing that kind of physicality and tactical experience is going to be a huge challenge this season so the fans, and the team, are going to have to be patient.

There is no excuse for basic lack of discipline.

Wales only got ahead and closed the game out after Ireland were reduced to 14 after a debatable enough yellow for Eimear Considine but poor discipline constantly thwarted the home side. They conceded almost three times more penalties (14-5) and three in the first four minutes alone. Far too many of those decisions were for basics like not rolling away and going off their feet at the ruck. People may point to the fact that Wales now have a dozen players on professional contracts and others on part-time deals but, pro or amateur, there’s no excuse for such poor discipline like this.

Sam Monaghan’s one-handed off-load is a thing of beauty.

Monaghan’s fantastic off-loads played a part in both of Ireland’s first two tries and she was also busy in the loose and best at the albeit mis-firing line-out. She’s a former gaelic footballer from Meath and only playing rugby for five years. This was actually only her fifth cap and she got a baptism of fire in those infamous World Cup qualifiers last Autumn but this showed her raw talent and what a quick learner she is. Featuring in the English Premiership with Wasps has no doubt accelerated her progress. Linda Djougang’s carrying and handling also showed the benefits of playing her club rugby in France.

How was this only Lucy Mulhall’s second cap at 15s?

The Wicklow star has captained and starred for the Irish Sevens for years and is an absolute work-horse but she’s also a really natural footballer who also reads the game expertly, Her background in gaelic football undoubtedly contributes to her positional sense. Her defensive reads kept Wales’ dangerous wingers quiet for a long time and it was also her clever intervention that resulted in Ireland’s third try. The Irish defence immediately looked a lot more porous and less assured once she was lost to a HIA after 64 minutes.