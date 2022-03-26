van Graan: 'The team is in a good place, the squad’s in a good place'

Johann van Graan toasted an important evening for Munster after his side got back to winning ways in the United Rugby Championship with a thumping victory over Benetton in Cork on Friday night.

Munster had flown home to Ireland five days earlier from back to back defeats to the Bulls and the Lions in South Africa and returned to Musgrave Park for the first time in 25 months to run in six tries for a 51-22 win over a stubborn Italian outfit.

The bonus-point victory sent them into third place in the URC table with four regular season games remaining, with leaders Leinster visiting Thomond Park next Saturday and Munster facing both them and second-placed Ulster away ahead of the play-offs.

“If you look at the Bulls game we lost by one score, if you look at the Lions game we lost by one score, so it’s small margins,” head coach van Graan told the Irish Examiner. “We’re going to keep sticking to our plan. I feel the team is in a good place, the squad’s in a good place. We’re giving a lot of players game time as we saw again tonight.

“The biggest part of the season is ahead but that’s for next week and the weeks after. It was important for us tonight to get to five points and ultimately we’ve got to qualify for the URC play-offs and we’d love to get into that top two and get a home semi-final.”

Munster had had to wear down a stubborn Benetton side who had scored a try just before half-time to peg back a home side that had opened up with converted tries from Matt Gallagher and Craig Casey to trail van Graan’s men 17-10 at the break. Giacomo Da Re matched Simon Zebo’s early second-half score before Munster pulled away with tries from Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan and Damian de Allende. A late try from Benetton’s Callum Braley ended the scoring but the Munster boss was delighted with his team’s performance.

“We played some really good rugby,” van Graan added. “I’d say they’re an excellent side, they came here with confidence. It’s the first time this season we’ve conceded three tries so we’re disappointed with that but I thought our kicking game was really good. We asked for an 80-minute performance and I think we got that. It was a real squad effort. I can’t state it enough, the difficulty to travel after South Africa, to adapt and come here on a Friday evening and get 50 points at home so I’ll take that any day of the week.”

Munster had been forced into a late change when lock Jean Kleyn was forced to withdraw, prompting a rejig of the forward pack, while try-scoring wing Simon Zebo’s night was prematurely ended by a second-half Head Injury Assessment.

“It was precautionary,” van Graan said of Kleyn’s absence. “He felt a leg strain in the warm-up and came to me and said ‘coach, I’m not feeling 100 (per cent)’. I decided to withdraw him. Alex Kendellen was doing some fitness work and we pulled him in. That’s the beauty of this squad, just adapt and move on. Gavin Coombes moved into four and Kendellen at No.8, he’s had a phenomenal few weeks, Alex Kendellen. And it was important for us to get Jason Jenkins some game time tonight. He got around 20 minutes (off the bench) and almost scored with his first touch off a turnover lineout.”

Of Zebo, who had banged his head of the playing surface after being tackled, van Graan added: “I haven’t spoken to him. Obviously, it is great that he walked off the pitch, that’s a very good sign. You can never be careful enough with a head injury but he walked off with a bit of a smile but we’ll follow the protocols. All the info I have is that he’s good.”