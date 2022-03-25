Luke Marshall in line for first Ulster appearance in 18 months

Luke Marshall is set to play his first game for Ulster in almost 18 months after being named in the matchday squad for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship game against the Stormers in Cape Town.
Marshall’s career has been blighted by injuries and a knee injury has kept him out since November 2020 but he poised to come off the bench as Ulster bid to become the first touring team to beat a South African team at home in the competition this season.
Ulster have gone with a fairly strong team, with Rob Herring, Mikey Lowry and Kieran Treadwell returning from Ireland camp though skipper Iain Henderson – who started against Scotland in Ireland’s Triple Crown victory last week - is not involved. He has travelled, and is likely to play in next week’s game against the Bulls in Pretoria.
The picture has changed dramatically since Marshall was last considered a certain starter with the emergence of James Hume and Stewart Moore in the midfield positions alongside the established Stuart McCloskey.
But head coach Dan McFarland is delighted to see the 31-year-old back involved.
“Luke has been working really hard,” he said. “He’s only played four games in over two years. We have been patient with that. Before he got injured on the pitch he was a spiritual leader for us, he has continued to lead when he’s been off the pitch but he’s like the rest of the lads, he really wants to play and it’s great he is going to get some minutes over the next few weeks.”
Alan O’Connor will captain Ulster on his 150th appearance for the province.