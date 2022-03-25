Luke Marshall in line for first Ulster appearance in 18 months

Marshall’s career has been blighted by injuries and a knee injury has kept him out since November 2020
Luke Marshall in line for first Ulster appearance in 18 months

Ulster's Luke Marshall hasn't featured for the province since sustaining a knee injury in 2020 ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 13:11
Orla Bannon

Luke Marshall is set to play his first game for Ulster in almost 18 months after being named in the matchday squad for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship game against the Stormers in Cape Town.

Marshall’s career has been blighted by injuries and a knee injury has kept him out since November 2020 but he poised to come off the bench as Ulster bid to become the first touring team to beat a South African team at home in the competition this season.

Ulster have gone with a fairly strong team, with Rob Herring, Mikey Lowry and Kieran Treadwell returning from Ireland camp though skipper Iain Henderson – who started against Scotland in Ireland’s Triple Crown victory last week - is not involved. He has travelled, and is likely to play in next week’s game against the Bulls in Pretoria.

The picture has changed dramatically since Marshall was last considered a certain starter with the emergence of James Hume and Stewart Moore in the midfield positions alongside the established Stuart McCloskey.

But head coach Dan McFarland is delighted to see the 31-year-old back involved.

“Luke has been working really hard,” he said. “He’s only played four games in over two years. We have been patient with that. Before he got injured on the pitch he was a spiritual leader for us, he has continued to lead when he’s been off the pitch but he’s like the rest of the lads, he really wants to play and it’s great he is going to get some minutes over the next few weeks.” 

Alan O’Connor will captain Ulster on his 150th appearance for the province.

ULSTER: M Lowry; C Gilroy, S Moore, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; G Jones, M Rea, D Vermeulen 

 Replacements: T Stewart, C Reid, G Milasinovich, M Kearney, J Murphy, D Shanahan, L Marshall, E McIlroy

More in this section

Cardiff Blues v Rugby Calvisano - European Challenge Cup - Pool Three - Cardiff Arms Park URC parts ways with social media agency over Aled Summerhill concussion video
Inigo Cruise celebrates after scoring a try 24/3/2022 Blackrock College advance to Leinster Schools Cup final
Greg McWilliams and Niamh Briggs 24/3/2022 Wales name side for opening Women's Six Nations clash with Ireland
Scarlets v Connacht - United Rugby Championship

Connacht make seven changes for visit of Leinster

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up