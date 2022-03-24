Blackrock College advance to Leinster Schools Cup final

Comfortable victory over Newbridge sees them set up a final clash with Gonzaga College
Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup Semi-Final, Energia Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 24/3/2022 Newbridge College vs Blackrock College Blackrock's Inigo Cruise celebrates after scoring a try Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 16:08
Daire Walsh

Blackrock College 41 Newbridge College 5

69-times winners Blackrock College will face Gonzaga College in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final after they comfortably overcame Newbridge College at Energia Park yesterday.

Defending joint-champions from the Covid-affected 2020 season, Newbridge (coached by former Munster star Johne Murphy) couldn’t match the pace and power of ‘Rock in this one-sided affair.

Inside the opening 10 minutes, ‘Rock had crossed the whitewash through Charlie Molony and Luke Kritzinger to firmly establish their credentials. A routine Zach Quirke penalty moved them into a 15 point lead on the first-quarter mark and despite subsequently losing Paddy McCarthy and Liam Molony to yellow cards, they held firm in their absence.

Justin Vanstone’s south Dubliners were restored to their full compliment before the opening period had ended and there was enough time for Inigo Cruise-O’Brien to add a converted try and propel ‘Rock towards an unassailable 22-0 interval cushion.

Tom Brigg rounded off a line-out maul move two minutes after the resumption to extend their lead, before Newbridge finally opened their account with a Todd Lawlor five-pointer on 46 minutes.

While the outcome was well beyond doubt at this stage, Blackrock added tries through Conor Tonge and Cruise-O’Brien (his second) to ensure they had the final say in Donnybrook.

Scorers for Blackrock College: Tries - I Cruise-O’Brien (2), C Molony, L Kritzinger, T Brigg, C Tonge; Pens - Z Quirke; Cons - Z Quirke (4).

Scorers for Newbridge College: Tries - T Lawlor.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: R Moloney; C Molony, H Cooney, L Kritzinger, E Walsh; Z Quirke, O Coffey; M Holmes, G McCarthy, P McCarthy; T Brigg, A Mullan; L Molony, I Cruise-O’Brien, K Jackson.

Replacements: M Aschenbrenner for C Molony (21), C Tonge for Mullan (30), A Andersson for Brigg (30-35), Andersson for P McCarthy (45), J Angulo for L Molony (50), L Molony for Jackson (52), M Yarr for G McCarthy, T O’Riordan for L Molony, W Fitzgerald for Coffey (all 58).

NEWBRIDGE COLLEGE: C Bolton; T Lawlor, J Collins, T Waters, C Mangan; T Bohan, T Brophy; F Mahon, M Masterson, P Stapleton; M Barry, S Treacy; K Kelly, R McGroary, S Fitzgibbon.

Replacements: D Downing for Mahon, B Bohan for Stapleton (both h-t), S Watson for Fitzgibbon (45), O Udell for Masterson (50), S Davitt for Barry (55), A Larkin Smithers for Bolton (56), M Collins for Waters (60-67), D Enright for Bohan (68).

Referee: P Reidy (Leinster Rugby Referees).

