Hodnett hoping to make it a memorable homecoming

A lot has changed in the world since John Hodnett crowned his Munster debut with a try in a man-of-the-match display in the province's record 68-3 win over the Southern Kings at Musgrave Park just over two years ago.

Within weeks the country was gripped by the Covid pandemic and six months later the rapidly ascending career of the latest protégé to come off the West Cork brigade ground to a halt when Hodnett suffered an Achilles injury which sidelined him for a year.

But now Hodnett is back to the sort of form which made him a key member of the Irish U20 side which completed a Six Nations grand slam in 2019. The back-rower has made 16 further appearances for Munster since that memorable debut, 12 of which have come since October last year, including three games in the Champions Cup.

Family and friends will make the hour-long journey from Rosscarbery this evening for Munster’s first game at Musgrave Park since Hodnett’s debut in February 2020 and he’s relishing the opportunity.

“I can’t wait to get back and play in Cork. You know, even the U20 there last few weeks there was some turnout support-wise so there must be some buzz there now. I remember myself when I was playing U20s the support was there. It was unreal. It definitely gives you a lift so I can’t wait to go back down on Friday night, hopefully, there will be a bit of a turnout.” They are hoping to bounce back from the two losses in South Africa but that trip offered a lot to the younger players in particular like the 23-year old Hodnett.

"It was really tough. It was definitely the two toughest games I'd say I've ever played. Just the heat and the altitude, it was so hard to recover and get back in the game, stay in it for 80 minutes. It was definitely a lot tougher going out there and playing in the altitude and heat. It was good to experience what that's like, the feeling of being completely out of breath and you have nothing left. We got to spend a lot more time with fellas around the squad and get to know each other better. There's a bit of a tighter-knit group at the end of it because you're spending 24 hours a day with each other so it definitely improves getting to know each other."

The Achilles injury was a big set-back but even though he only had five games under his belt, Munster had no hesitation in promoting him from the academy and putting a two-year full-time contract in front of him.

"At the start of the year, all I wanted to do was come back and play rugby, to be back playing for Munster. I'm quite happy with how things have gone so far but there's definitely a lot more to work on. I'm still getting used to a few things around the pitch and stuff, but I'm happy enough so far.

“It is tough but I think it was about 12 months I was out being impatient for a game. So, I did miss playing rugby for a while and it probably means that I don't take playing for granted anymore. I'm enjoying it a bit more. That was the biggest thing I took from it.

MUNSTER: M Gallagher; S Daly, D de Allende, R Scannell, S Zebo; B Healy, C Casey; J Wycherley, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: S Buckley, J Loughman, K Knox, J Jenkins, J O’Sullivan, N Cronin, J Flannery, C Farrell.

BENETTON: A Coetzee, R Tavuyara, J Riera, T Menoncello, R Smith, T Albornoz, D Duvenage (CAPT), I Nemer, T Baravalle, N Tetaz, I Herbst, C Wegner, S Negri, M Zuliani, T Halafihi.

Replacements: M Drudi, M Drudi, S Ferrari, N Cannone, M Meggiato, C Braley, G Da Re, T Benvenuti.