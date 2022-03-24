Coaching uncertainty shouldn't affect Munster's chase for prizes, says O'Gara

Ronan O’Gara feels the lack of any white smoke in the search for a new top man at Munster will not unduly bother the province’s players as they go about chasing silverware on two fronts.

Confirmation that Johann van Graan would be departing the club for Bath dropped in the middle of December, just weeks after Stephen Larkham’s decision to finish up as attack coach, also at the end of the season.

Defence coach JP Ferreira subsequently confirmed that he would be joining van Graan in Bath next term, by which point forwards coach Graham Rowntree had agreed to sign a new two-year deal. So, three coaches going, one staying.

The missives have largely ended there, despite the odd mention of prospective names for different roles, and it is less than ideal as one season winds down and plans need to be made for the one to follow.

“I've no idea how it works really because with my involvement in the coaching it can be progressed very quickly if you know who you want and why you want it,” said O’Gara who has now been hired by Racing 92, the Crusaders and his current employer La Rochelle.

“So for me, there's obviously been a delay in trying to get their man, or a delay in trying to put their ticket together, but that's only stabbing in the dark with a wide assumption. I have no idea, I don't have any contacts in the set-up who could inform me on that.”

O’Gara, who said that he had taken a courtesy call from the province, was quick to rule himself out of any running after van Graan’s exit was announced.

Writing in his Irish Examiner column, he explained then that “now is not the time”, that he had signed a deal with La Rochelle until 2023 and had never broken a contract before.

Others to be mentioned with one or other of the available coaching positions include Paul O’Connell, forwards coach with Ireland, Declan Kidney, director of rugby at London Irish, Mike Prendergast, backs coach at Racing 92, and Noel McNamara, attack coach with the Sharks.

O’Connell and Prendergast have also poured cold water on any links.

The province still has plenty to play for this term. Currently fourth in the URC table, they face Exeter Chiefs in a two-legged round of 16 Heineken Champions Cup tie next month and O’Gara insists the players will be focusing on all that for now.

“The players are short-term focused. They have enough on their plate trying to give their energy to getting better individually and collectively, especially considering some of the results that Munster have had.

“They know there's a change of coach in the summer. For some they'll be delighted, for others it won't have any impact on them at all and, when the new boss comes in, they'll judge him because that's what players do.”