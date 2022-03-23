Gonzaga College advance to Leinster Schools Senior Cup decider

Gonzaga College 34 St Mary's College 21

Gonzaga College turned on the style at Energia Park in Donnybrook today to get the better of St Mary’s College and advance to a Leinster Schools Senior Cup decider for the second time in four years.

Beaten finalists in 2019, the Ranelagh men overcame a shaky start against their neighbours and will face the winners of tomorrow's last-four clash between Blackrock College and Newbridge College in the forthcoming showpiece.

Buoyed by their gutsy quarter-final victory against Kilkenny College, the Rathmines-based Mary’s stormed in front with a converted try from flanker Luca Manselli in the fifth-minute.

This tested the mettle of Gonzaga, but Declan Fassbender’s charges responded in devastating fashion. Supplementing Hugo McLaughlin’s 21st-minute penalty, centre Jody Browne crossed the whitewash after loosehead prop Toby Hammond had made an initial burst into the ’22’.

McLaughlin followed up with a seven-point salvo of his own, before No 8 Paul Wilson - an All-Ireland minor football champion with Meath in 2021 - jinked his way over in first-half stoppage-time.

This left ‘Zaga with a seemingly insurmountable 24-7 interval cushion, but Mary’s breathed fresh life into the contest when Evan Moynihan squeezed over in the 47th-minute.

However, the inside centre soon found himself in the sin-bin for a high tackle that prevented 'Zaga fly-half Stephen McMahon from claiming a breakaway score on the third-quarter mark.

A penalty try was awarded by referee Paul Haycock and even though Mary’s responded with a close-range finish by Aaron O’Brien, a routine McLaughlin place-kick (bringing his final tally to 17 points) eased Gonzaga over the line and they will now have another shot at securing a maiden crown at this grade.

Scorers for Gonzaga College: Tries - J Browne, H McLaughlin, P Wilson, Penalty Try; Pens - H McLaughlin (2); Cons - H McLaughlin (3).

Scorers for St Mary’s College: Tries - L Manselli, E Moynihan, A O’Brien; Cons; C Tracey (3).

GONZAGA COLLEGE: H McLaughlin; H Neville, H Goddard, J Browne, O O’Neill; S McMahon, M Sullivan; T Hammond, T Cotter, G Morris; T Murphy, L O’Callaghan; N Maguire, G O’Donnell, P Wilson.

Replacements: A McVerry for Hammond (24-28), O Murray for Sullivan (59), T Noone for O’Donnell (67), A O’Flanagan for Neville (70).

ST MARY’S COLLEGE: J Brennan; P O’Beirne, R Moore, E Moynihan, S Kennedy; D Gilbourne, C Tracey; F King, M McHugh, A Sparrow; T McEniff, L Policky; A O’Brien, L Manselli, L McGauran.

Replacements: T O’Shea for King, L Jennings for Manselli (both h-t), Z Hopkins for Moore (59), S O’Leary for McHugh, R Smyth for O’Brien, D Leane for Policky, G Mulvihill for Tracey, M Blake for Moynihan (all 70).

Referee: P Haycock (Leinster Rugby Referees).