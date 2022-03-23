Gonzaga College advance to Leinster Schools Senior Cup decider

The Ranelagh men, beaten finalists in 2019, overcame a shaky start to reach the final for second time in four years
Gonzaga College advance to Leinster Schools Senior Cup decider

23 March 2022; Evan Moynihan of St Marys College in action against Hugo Goddard of Gonzaga College during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup Semi-Final match between Gonzaga College and St Mary's College at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 16:27
Daire Walsh

Gonzaga College 34 St Mary's College 21

Gonzaga College turned on the style at Energia Park in Donnybrook today to get the better of St Mary’s College and advance to a Leinster Schools Senior Cup decider for the second time in four years.

Beaten finalists in 2019, the Ranelagh men overcame a shaky start against their neighbours and will face the winners of tomorrow's last-four clash between Blackrock College and Newbridge College in the forthcoming showpiece.

Buoyed by their gutsy quarter-final victory against Kilkenny College, the Rathmines-based Mary’s stormed in front with a converted try from flanker Luca Manselli in the fifth-minute.

This tested the mettle of Gonzaga, but Declan Fassbender’s charges responded in devastating fashion. Supplementing Hugo McLaughlin’s 21st-minute penalty, centre Jody Browne crossed the whitewash after loosehead prop Toby Hammond had made an initial burst into the ’22’.

McLaughlin followed up with a seven-point salvo of his own, before No 8 Paul Wilson - an All-Ireland minor football champion with Meath in 2021 - jinked his way over in first-half stoppage-time.

This left ‘Zaga with a seemingly insurmountable 24-7 interval cushion, but Mary’s breathed fresh life into the contest when Evan Moynihan squeezed over in the 47th-minute.

However, the inside centre soon found himself in the sin-bin for a high tackle that prevented 'Zaga fly-half Stephen McMahon from claiming a breakaway score on the third-quarter mark.

A penalty try was awarded by referee Paul Haycock and even though Mary’s responded with a close-range finish by Aaron O’Brien, a routine McLaughlin place-kick (bringing his final tally to 17 points) eased Gonzaga over the line and they will now have another shot at securing a maiden crown at this grade.

Scorers for Gonzaga College: Tries - J Browne, H McLaughlin, P Wilson, Penalty Try; Pens - H McLaughlin (2); Cons - H McLaughlin (3).

Scorers for St Mary’s College: Tries - L Manselli, E Moynihan, A O’Brien; Cons; C Tracey (3).

GONZAGA COLLEGE: H McLaughlin; H Neville, H Goddard, J Browne, O O’Neill; S McMahon, M Sullivan; T Hammond, T Cotter, G Morris; T Murphy, L O’Callaghan; N Maguire, G O’Donnell, P Wilson.

Replacements: A McVerry for Hammond (24-28), O Murray for Sullivan (59), T Noone for O’Donnell (67), A O’Flanagan for Neville (70).

ST MARY’S COLLEGE: J Brennan; P O’Beirne, R Moore, E Moynihan, S Kennedy; D Gilbourne, C Tracey; F King, M McHugh, A Sparrow; T McEniff, L Policky; A O’Brien, L Manselli, L McGauran.

Replacements: T O’Shea for King, L Jennings for Manselli (both h-t), Z Hopkins for Moore (59), S O’Leary for McHugh, R Smyth for O’Brien, D Leane for Policky, G Mulvihill for Tracey, M Blake for Moynihan (all 70).

Referee: P Haycock (Leinster Rugby Referees).

More in this section

Stephen Larkham 15/2/2022 Stephen Larkham hopeful Andrew Conway knee injury not serious
Ronan O’Gara accompanied by Monkstown Mini Rugby players 23/3/2022 Ronan O'Gara: Building strength in depth is key to Ireland's next step
Peter Robb, Sean Masterson and Oran McNulty 22/3/2022 Friend feeling stretched thin but insists Connacht can cope 
Gonzaga College advance to Leinster Schools Senior Cup decider

Murphy marshals Pres to 30th piece of sweet silverware as Christians undone

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up