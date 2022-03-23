Stephen Larkham hopeful Andrew Conway knee injury not serious

Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham is hopeful that the knee injury which forced Andrew Conway to miss Ireland’s game against Scotland last week will not keep him out of action for long.

Conway was not among the three players who returned to Munster from the Irish duty this week. While they should be able to deal with Benetton’s challenge on Friday without him, there are pivotal games on the horizon. Starting next week in the URC against Leinster and then the two Champions Cup clashes with Exeter Chiefs, before resuming league duty away to Ulster.

“No, still not sure at this stage (how long he will be out for). We got three guys back into training this week — Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Jeremy Loughman — but the other guys we haven’t see yet,” said Larkham.

“We have got to get eyes on him before we can make an assessment. But we don’t think it is anything really long-term.” Munster are boosted by the availability of one-cap Springbok Jason Jenkins.

The 26-year old, signed on a one-year and who will be joining Leinster in the summer, has only played 18 minutes off the bench against Castres in December in an injury-ravaged season, but Larkham said his availability is timely.

“Definitely, he’s a quality player, that’s the reason we brought him here in the first place. It has been very frustrating for him, I guess similar to RG (Snyman), we haven’t seen him on the park. He trained really well today and we are kind of desperate need of second rows.

“Fineen (Wycherley) and JK (Jean Kleyn) have played just about every minute of the last couple of games so, Thomas Ahern being injured, RG being injured, and some of the younger guys being injured as well, it’s timing so it’s really good to have him back.

“He has obviously to get through the rest of the week but it’s good to have him back training.” Larkham said that while their trip to South Africa ended with two defeats, the benefits of operating at altitude will help them on Friday against Benetton in Cork, although they also have to overcome a hectic travel period.

“There was a fair amount of travel in that, and a six-day turnaround on the back of it. We got on a flight that night after the Lions game. We arrived back into Dublin around 8am and back at home by 11.30 or midway for most guys on Sunday.

“We had the Monday off and we had a really light session on Tuesday and we put a good session in today. So, we are freshening them up this week but you definitely get a kick out of altitude. You have got Pretoria, which was our first week or ten days, and then we played in Johannesburg which is even higher again.

“So there are definitely going to be some benefits from that trip for us in terms of our altitude training, acclimatising to the heat, hopefully the weather stays the way it has today — we’re expecting 18 degrees on the weekend – so I think it is setting us up well for the next couple of games,” added the former Wallaby World cup winner.