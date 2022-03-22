Connacht hooker Shane Delahunt ruled out for the season

Connacht’s hopes of stunning Leinster in the Champions Cup or making it to the knockout stages of the URC have been dealt a huge blow with experienced hooker Shane Delahunt ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 28-year old from Birr suffered a hamstring injury in the 56-8 drubbing by Edinburgh and has since undergone surgery.

Delahunt has played 15 of Connacht’s 17 games this season, six of them starts, sharing the position predominantly with Dave Heffernan, who will return to duty with the province this Saturday when they take on Leinster at the Sportsground.

Jonny Murphy, who has made three appearances off the bench this season, will provide back-up to Heffernan with 2019 Irish U20 grand slam winner Dylan Tierney-Martin due back shortly after a year long hamstring problem.

Winger Alex Wootton will also miss this weekend’s URC clash with Leinster with a foot injury but Connacht are hopeful he will be back when they face Leo Cullen’s men twice next month in the last 16 of the Champions Cup.

Prop Tietie Tuimauga is recovering from a calf injury which will see him miss this weekend’s clash with Leinster but should be back for next month's European doubleheader

Lock Gavin Thornbury has returned to training from a shoulder injury which has sidelined him for almost a year.

Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Fin lay Bealham will not be available for Saturday’s clash following their Six Nations duty but out-half Jack Carty will be back along with Heffernan.

Club captain Jarrad Butler admitted the run of URC and European Champions Cup dates with Leinster is "pretty bizarre. I haven’t been in a situation like that before. But the other, the Champions Cup games, we haven’t really started to focus about them. Right now we have out ourselves under pressure with the URC. We have five games left and realistically we have to win four of them to make the play-offs. We know that’s the case but all we can do is focus on one game at a time."