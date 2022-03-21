Ireland may have to plan without sevens players at end of Six Nations

New Ireland women’s 15s coach Greg McWilliams has all but acknowledged that a number of the contracted sevens players in his Ireland squad for the upcoming TikTok Six Nations will not be available to him for the back end of the campaign.

The traditional code’s Championship gets underway this Saturday with Wales visiting the RDS first up but the last round clash, at home to Scotland, will coincide with a round of the HSBC World Series sevens in Vancouver Island.

There is also a Six Nations game against England just the week before and seven members of McWilliams’ first squad as head coach were on hand when the national sevens side finished runners-up at the Seville sevens in late January.

The IRFU has been trying to balance both codes for some time now and with the result that the 15s side failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup under former coach Adam Griggs while the sevens squad fell short of making the Tokyo Olympics.

The difficulty in this twin-tracked approach was most obvious back in 2017 when Hannah Tyrrell, Alison Miller and Sene Naoupu were all pulled from a Six Nations game against France in favour of a sevens World Series gig in Las Vegas.

That France were duly beaten didn’t take from the debate at the time and, while McWilliams said he had been given assurances from the union about playing with a full deck in the coming weeks, the reality is that sevens is taking priority.

For now, anyhow.

“I was given those assurances but I’m being true to myself and this is a World Cup Sevens year," he explained on Monday afternoon. "The Sevens players are incredibly professional and they’ve been coached brilliantly and they are going to be important to us, but we need to build depth within the squad.

“So, for me, we’ve talked as a group about this. We allowed the players to have a say in how selection is carried out. We are all very comfortable with that.

“We have the sevens team, we think it’s important that as many as possible go to Langford and represent the women for the World Series because it’s a World Cup year.

“I’m telling you now that we are going to have a World Cup year for 15s and we need to play ball with them, we need to work together. Aidan McNulty, who is the sevens coach, we see the game very similarly and are very much aligned.”

McWilliams painted this as an opportunity for the wider squad to gain match experience. He has nine uncapped players in the collective for this campaign and a new captain in the form of Tullamore’s Nichola Fryday.

Ireland have struggled in recent years but they hammered Wales 45-0 in Cardiff in last year’s tournament and that game was one of the prompts for the Welsh Rugby Union to then put together 12 full-time contracts and another dozen on a semi-pro basis.

That marked an historic first for the women’s game in the Principality and a recent independent report into the game here in Ireland recommended that the IRFU consider the introduction of hybrid or retainer contracts for their XVs side.

At present, the only contracts available are in the sevens game.

IRFU CEO Kevin Potts wasn’t exactly gung-ho about the prospects of this happening any time soon when speaking to the media some weeks ago and added that the players were reluctant about the contracts issue even appearing in the report itself lest the issue distract from other areas.

McWilliams, when asked about professionalism, was just as fuzzy.

“For me, professionalism is Monday morning when it's dark outside and nobody's looking at what you're doing. It's getting out of bed. You can hit the snooze button five times but you only hit it once. You're up and at them.

“You eat well, you're getting the right amount of sleep, you're in the gym, you're sticking to your plan, you understand your IDPs and you can improve as a player.

“I see ourselves as a professional group of players. I don't look at that at all. I'm just looking at what we need to do for the Six Nations which is make sure that we put the best foot forward. We learn at every single opportunity and we make sure we put faith in our process, and we have our DNA.

"At the end of the day, we're representing a brilliant country and we're going to put the best foot forward and hopefully we can play an exciting brand that makes people look forward to watching us play.”