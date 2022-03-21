Top 14 drilldown: O'Gara frustrated after Toulon trimming: If this is our best, we're in trouble

Asked what was missing from La Rochelle performance at Stade Mayo, O’Gara said: “Speed. Aggressiveness. Precision - which makes it easy to understand where we are now.” 
La Rochelle's Fijian centre Eneriko Buliruarua scores a try at Toulon's Stade Mayol but it was one of the few bright moments for Ronan O'Gara's men.

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 11:27
James Harrington

With most rugby hearts and minds focused on the final weekend of the Six Nations, four Top 14 teams were also in action, using up what was otherwise a fallow weekend for French men’s professional rugby to catch up on matches postponed from earlier in the season.

As it turned out, Ronan O’Gara would have been happier sitting in front of his tv watching Ireland roll over Scotland in Dublin than pitchside at Toulon, where his La Rochelle were well beaten; while Toulouse’s France internationals Romain Ntamack and Francois Cros were in the crowd to watch Ugo Mola’s stripped back young side beat league leaders Montpellier.

Here, then, is the current Top 14 table, with all clubs now back on schedule and the Covid bend run out. Toulouse climbed to fifth with their much-needed win, La Rochelle dropped out of the top six - and Toulon now have the slimmest of outside chances of making the play-offs.

Missing: Speed. Aggressiveness. Precision

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle headed to struggling Toulon with a fourth win in a row on their minds, and a shot at third place in the Top 14 in their sights. Instead, they slipped to their worst defeat of the season and dropped out of the play-off places altogether, with a performance that the coach hinted could be the penultimate nail in their coffin.

 

“If this is our best representation of things, we are in danger,” O’Gara told reporters after watching his side ship four tries in losing 41-11 at Stade Mayol.

 

Louis Carbonel showed Toulon what they’ll be missing when he joins Montpellier next season, with 21 points from the tee, while Cheslin Kolbe scored his first and second tries in Toulon colours as Franck Azema’s side picked up a bonus-point win that put eight points of clear water between them and 13th-placed Perpignan.

 

Asked what was missing from their performance, O’Gara replied. “Speed. Aggressiveness. Precision - which makes it easy to understand where we are now.” 

But he shouldered much of the responsibility for the performance himself, and is looking to his players to come up with an instant response at home to Racing 92 next weekend: “It's up to me to look in the mirror and come back with solutions on Monday, because maybe our season will be over next Saturday.

 

“If there is a comeback, it would be interesting and maybe we would deserve to be in the top six. But if it's like that, the season won't end with much.” 

Future Toulouse stars make their mark

Toulouse’s Australian-born JIFF-qualified lock Emmanuel Meafou had one of those eye-catching matches on Sunday, as the defending champions ran in five tries to beat league leaders Montpellier 35-10. They didn’t play like a side missing 10 internationals.

It was a match the hosts had dubbed their ‘doubloon final’, their last match without the services of their French internationals, a time in which they have also beaten former table-toppers Bordeaux.

 

In his 61 minutes on the Ernest Wallon pitch, Meafou, 23, clocked up 19 runs for 58 metres, six offloads, two beaten defenders, his own sit-down emporium franchise, and 10 out of 12 successful tackles.

 

Meanwhile, scrum-half Martin Page-Relo, also 23, gave another strong argument for a contract extension and that he should, perhaps, be considered first-choice Antoine Dupont stand-in.

One old man didn’t let the youngsters take all the headlines. Maxime Medard, 35, whose contract is up in June and who hasn’t publicly committed to another season, scored his 90th Top 14 try in his 18th season with the club. But it does seem his future lies off a pitch he has graced for so long sooner rather than later, with Melvyn Jaminet and Ange Capuozzo both joining the club next season.

 

Coach Virgile Lacombe said: “This match was important for the rest of the season, and we managed to win with the bonus. For the group and the confidence of our young players who played a lot in the doubles, it's a good thing. It shows that we have good young people up front and a depth of squad that holds up.” 

It wasn’t easy, but Montpellier Philippe Saint-Andre tried to put a positive spin on the match. “It's a good thing,” he said of the defeat - their second in three matches, “a kind of booster shot to prepare for the end of the season and the reception of Biarritz next week. The internationals and a lot of injured players will be back.

"We are first with a two-point lead so there are good things to play for the future.”

