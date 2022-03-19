Galthie's France see off England to claim first grand slam in 12 years

Guinness Six Nations: France 25 England 13

IRELAND’S Six Nations title hopes went up in smoke as France withstood a second half comeback from England to claim their first grand slam since 2010.

A French defeat would have handed the title to Ireland, but Andy Farrell’s side will have to make do with the Triple Crown following their comfortable 26-5 win over Scotland in Dublin.

France’s victory over Ireland at the Stade de France in round two ultimately proved to be the deciding result of this season's championship.

From the moment the game kicked off there seemed little hope of an English upset, but Eddie Jones’ side ensured it wasn’t all plain sailing for the hosts.

However, France were always one step ahead of England with their speed of ruck ball, coupled with their dynamism and skill in attack sealing their 11th clean sweep in Five or Six Nations history.

But their point of difference all championship has been their work off the ball with former Wales coach Shaun Edwards transforming their defensive system. They cut England open three times in the opening exchanges, but several unforced errors undermined their efforts.

Melvyn Jaminet opened the scoring from the kicking tee, and France finally got it right in the 15th minute with Romain Ntamack, Jaminet, and Gabin Villiere working well together to put the hosts in a strong attacking position within the England 22. They moved the ball wide with a tremendous offload from Villiere to Cameron Woki opening up the England defence, with Antoine Dupont’s pass putting Gael Fickou over at the far right-hand corner.

Marcus Smith claimed England’s first points from the kicking tee a few moments later, but France had the ascendancy. England wing Jack Nowell got let off the hook when he made contact with Jaminet in the air, with the France full back landing on his head. But referee Jaco Peyper, after consulting with the television match official, made the decision to penalise France using Penaud nudging Nowell as his justification for not sending Nowell off.

Smith kicked another penalty for England who enjoyed their first spell of pressure with Ellis Genge and Joe Marchant punching holes in the France defence. But England were getting blitzed at the breakdown by the French jacklers, and they failed to slow down the home sides ruck ball.

France struck at the stroke of half time when Fickou, Villiere, and Anthony Jelonch combined up the touchline. Ntamack came within inches of scoring but was denied by a tremendous tackle from Genge, however it only delayed the inevitable with Francois Cros powering over from short range. Jaminet added the extras to send the hosts into a comfortable 18-6 lead at the interval.

England began the second half with real purpose and went about building pressure in the home sides 22. They were edging nearer to the France try line, with their ball carriers making real headway, but the attack came to nothing when Sam Underhill spilled the ball forward. But England had gone up a few gears, and a smart pass from talented playmaker Smith sent his Harlequins teammate Marchant powering forward into the France 22. The big centre was brought down but the ball was recycled with a tremendous pass from Henry Slade allowing Freddie Steward to score England’s first try at the corner. Smith converted from the touchline to make it a one-score game again.

This game had turned on its head, and the momentum was entirely with England. You could feel the nerves and uneasiness in this France side, and the England pack were slowly gaining the ascendancy with the likes of Genge, Maro Itoje, and Courtney Lawes winning the collisions. But they failed to make the most of this period, and out of nowhere France struck when Gregory Alldritt’s offload found Dupont who ran in unopposed from 30 metres out. Jaminet converted, but England weren’t prepared to throw in the towel just yet, and Alex Dombrandt very nearly scored a second try for the visitors when he hit a tremendous angle. But France’s defence managed to hold him up over the line. FRANCE: M Jaminet (T Ramos 77); D Penaud, G Fickou, J Danty, G Villiere ; R Ntamack, A Dupont (M Lucu 77); C Baille (J Gros 50), J Marchant (P Mauvaka 50), U Atonio (M Haouas 55), C Woki (T Flament 72), P Willemse (R Taofifenua 50), F Cros (D Cretin 72), A Jelonch, G Alldritt.

ENGLAND: G Furbank (G Ford 77); F Steward, J Marchant, H Slade, J Nowell (E Daly 26); M Smith, B Youngs (H Randall 65); E Genge (J Marler 65), J George, W Stuart (K Sinckler 50), M Itoje, N Isiekwe (O Chessum 62), C Lawes, S Underhill (A Dombrandt 65), S Simmonds.

Replacements not used: N Dolly