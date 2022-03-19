Match ratings: Dan Sheehan enhancing his growing reputation

: Ireland's 'Mr Dependable' was as consistent as ever. A stunning tackle denied Stuart Hogg a certain try. .
: Back in the team and acquitted himself well, albeit with limited space in which to excel.
: Worked well off the ball and constantly tried to find gaps in the Scottish defence. .
: Recovered well from a couple of early errors to improve as the contest progressed. .
A powerful performance from the Leinster wing. Gained plenty of metres and assisted Conor Murray's late try. .
The veteran collected silverware for the first time as skipper following a solid showing. Nailed a stunning 50-22 kick. .
Another impressive outing from the quick-thinking Leinster man. Full of energy and ideas. .
Bounced back from last weekend's Twickenham struggles with his 10th Test try and a vastly improved display. .
DAN SHEEHAN: Burrowed over to calm Irish nerves. A battering ram and deserved man of the match. 9.
: Missed a couple of tackles but part of a solid scrum and produced a couple of strong carries. .
Handled aggressive opponents relatively well without enjoying his finest day in the green jersey. .
Looked a little rusty on his first start of championship. A big presence at the lineout. .
Restricted well by Scotland but worked tirelessly and was second only to Van Der Flier in the tackling stats. .
A tackling machine and his endeavour was rewarded with the crucial third Irish try. .
Carried well but was solid rather than spectacular and had limited pact before being replaced by Peter O'Mahony. .
Ireland's bench helped secured the bonus point, with Conor Murray crashing over the final score, while Robbie Henshaw also shone. .
The captain did well to stop Jamison Gibson-Park getting a chance to touch down in the first half but spurned a great opportunity of his own early in the second half. .
: Played a key role in the build-up to Schoeman's try. .
The Gloucester centre was typically impressive in defensive situations before being replaced in the final quarter. .
: Competed well in a tough environment but like most of his team-mates was unable to make the difference in the key moments. .
: Struggled to make an impact but was solid enough under the high ball. .
: Surprise selection ahead of Finn Russell at stand-off, and will have been disappointed to miss his conversion attempt. .
: Unable to find the space to enjoy the same level of success he had in Rome last weekend. Replaced just after the hour. .
: The Edinburgh prop had a couple of promising early surges before forcing his way over for his second international try.
: Looked disappointed with himself when he was replaced in the 51st minute. Gave away some penalties.
Won a big scrum penalty in the first half but then found the going tough. .
: The Exeter lock returned after injury and was one of his team's best performers. .
Forced a crucial turnover just before the break. Could be satisfied with his performance before being replaced in the 51st minute. .
The flanker was well marked at the breakdown and did not get much opportunity to get over the ball. .
: Typically tenacious in the tackle and fought manfully against formidable opponents.
: The Glasgow number eight intercepted an Ireland lineout and had some other good moments in the game.
Finn Russell was sent on in the closing quarter but it was too little, too late. Ben White being sent to the sin-bin in the closing minutes summed up the overall impact of the Scottish subs as the team failed to get on the scoresheet in the second half.