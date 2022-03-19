Match ratings: Dan Sheehan enhancing his growing reputation

Josh van der Flier: A tackling machine whose endeavour was rewarded with the crucial third Irish try.
HAPPY: Josh van der Flier scores try No 3 at the Aviva Stadium. A tackling machine, says Ed Elliot.

Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 20:02
Ed Elliot and Anthony Brown

IRELAND: HOW THEY RATED

HUGO KEENAN: Ireland's 'Mr Dependable' was as consistent as ever. A stunning tackle denied Stuart Hogg a certain try. 8/10.

MACK HANSEN: Back in the team and acquitted himself well, albeit with limited space in which to excel. 7.

GARRY RINGROSE: Worked well off the ball and constantly tried to find gaps in the Scottish defence. 7.

BUNDEE AKI: Recovered well from a couple of early errors to improve as the contest progressed. 6.

JAMES LOWE: A powerful performance from the Leinster wing. Gained plenty of metres and assisted Conor Murray's late try. 8.

JOHNNY SEXTON: The veteran collected silverware for the first time as skipper following a solid showing. Nailed a stunning 50-22 kick. 7.

JAMISON GIBSON-PARK: Another impressive outing from the quick-thinking Leinster man. Full of energy and ideas. 8.

CIAN HEALY: Bounced back from last weekend's Twickenham struggles with his 10th Test try and a vastly improved display. 7.

Ireland's Dan Sheehan is presented with the Player of the Match award

DAN SHEEHAN: Burrowed over to calm Irish nerves. A battering ram and deserved man of the match. 9.

TADHG FURLONG: Missed a couple of tackles but part of a solid scrum and produced a couple of strong carries. 7.

TADHG BEIRNE: Handled aggressive opponents relatively well without enjoying his finest day in the green jersey. 6.

IAIN HENDERSON: Looked a little rusty on his first start of championship. A big presence at the lineout. 6.

CAELAN DORIS: Restricted well by Scotland but worked tirelessly and was second only to Van Der Flier in the tackling stats. 6.

JOSH VAN DER FLIER: A tackling machine and his endeavour was rewarded with the crucial third Irish try. 8.

JACK CONAN: Carried well but was solid rather than spectacular and had limited pact before being replaced by Peter O'Mahony. 6.

Replacements: Ireland's bench helped secured the bonus point, with Conor Murray crashing over the final score, while Robbie Henshaw also shone. 8.

SCOTLAND: HOW THEY RATED

STUART HOGG: The captain did well to stop Jamison Gibson-Park getting a chance to touch down in the first half but spurned a great opportunity of his own early in the second half. 6.

DARCY GRAHAM: Played a key role in the build-up to Schoeman's try. 6.

CHRIS HARRIS: The Gloucester centre was typically impressive in defensive situations before being replaced in the final quarter. 7.

SAM JOHNSON: Competed well in a tough environment but like most of his team-mates was unable to make the difference in the key moments. 6.

KYLE STEYN: Struggled to make an impact but was solid enough under the high ball. 5.

BLAIR KINGHORN: Surprise selection ahead of Finn Russell at stand-off, and will have been disappointed to miss his conversion attempt. 6.

ALI PRICE: Unable to find the space to enjoy the same level of success he had in Rome last weekend. Replaced just after the hour. 5.

PIERRE SCHOEMAN: The Edinburgh prop had a couple of promising early surges before forcing his way over for his second international try. 7

GEORGE TURNER: Looked disappointed with himself when he was replaced in the 51st minute. Gave away some penalties. 5.

ZANDER FAGERSON: Won a big scrum penalty in the first half but then found the going tough. 5.

JONNY GRAY: The Exeter lock returned after injury and was one of his team's best performers. 7.

GRANT GILCHRIST: Forced a crucial turnover just before the break. Could be satisfied with his performance before being replaced in the 51st minute. 6.

RORY DARGE: The flanker was well marked at the breakdown and did not get much opportunity to get over the ball. 5.

HAMISH WATSON: Typically tenacious in the tackle and fought manfully against formidable opponents. 6 .

MATT FAGERSON: The Glasgow number eight intercepted an Ireland lineout and had some other good moments in the game. 6 .

Replacements - Finn Russell was sent on in the closing quarter but it was too little, too late. Ben White being sent to the sin-bin in the closing minutes summed up the overall impact of the Scottish subs as the team failed to get on the scoresheet in the second half. 5

