Sexton: It wasn't perfect by any means but ...

Johnny Sexton admits that Ireland didn’t produce the standout performance they were hoping for against Scotland on Saturday but the skipper was more than happy to have taken care of business before all eyes turned towards England’s game against France in Paris.
This win in Dublin was enough for Andy Farrell’s men to claim a 12th Triple Crown for Ireland and leave them top of the table ahead of that game in Stade de France. Should England spring a surprise then a Championship title will also go the way of the men in green.
“We’re happy enough, it’s not perfect by any means,” Sexton told Virgin TV after the 26-5, four-try defeat of Gregor Townsend’s side at the Aviva Stadium. “We did some things very well, but not as well as we would have wanted in a final.
“We were searching for that x-factor performance. We did just enough. We did exactly what we wanted. We got five points which puts pressure on France and for the first time we’re cheering on England tonight.”
Whatever the outcome in the tournament’s last game, Sexton expressed a confidence that this is an Irish team travelling in the right direction after a campaign that produced a quartet of try bonus-point wins and another losing bonus point against France.
Burrow beneath the table and the individual scorelines, however, and Ireland failed to hit the heights they wanted, starting with a comfortable defeat of Wales at home when the 29 points scored made for a poor return on the balance of play.
“We keep going forward, from day one under Andy Farrell,” said Sexton. “We’ve been getting better and better. Last year, Andy Farrell was getting written off, I was getting written off, we were getting written off as a team. We know you’re not always that far from being slated.”