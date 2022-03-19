Sexton: It wasn't perfect by any means but ...

Johnny Sexton admits that Ireland didn’t produce the standout performance they were hoping for against Scotland on Saturday but the skipper was more than happy to have taken care of business before all eyes turned towards England’s game against France in Paris.

This win in Dublin was enough for Andy Farrell’s men to claim a 12th Triple Crown for Ireland and leave them top of the table ahead of that game in Stade de France. Should England spring a surprise then a Championship title will also go the way of the men in green.