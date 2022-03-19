After Twickenham breather, free spirit Hansen ready to fit right in all over again

None of this was part of Mack Hansen’s plan, loose and light on detail as it was. His Cork-born mother provided him with a passport to spread his wings and pitch up on Ireland’s west coast but the intention was to use it as more of a starting point for his travels through the prism of rugby.

That’s all changed. To say Hansen has hit the ground running is to do a rough justice to his first season here. Any thoughts he held on arrival in Ireland about adding more clubs and more countries to his CV have been parked as his career has taken off and he contemplates a fourth cap for his adopted country against Scotland today.

“There was just a bit of a free spirit behind it,” he says when explaining those original intentions. “I just wanted to see as much as I could and get the most out of footy, but I've realised that international footy pretty much does that for you for free.

“I've already been to France, went to England, and I've never been to England before. So it does take you around many, many places in the world and you just get to do it with a huge group of blokes and it doesn't get much more fun than that.”

We have marvelled over his ability to plug straight in to the pace and intensity of the international game, as evidenced on his debut against Wales when he broke half the length of the field and provided an assist for Bundee Aki’s opening try just minutes into the contest.

But if the Six Nations is a pyramid then the 80 minutes at the weekend is just the tip. Newbies like Hansen have an enormous body of work to master on a daily basis before they ever get to feel the grass under their feet on a Saturday or Sunday.

Think back to late January and the murmurs were that Robert Baloucoune was set for his big chance. And for good reason. Hansen had already exceeded expectations in making it into the wider reckoning but he has clearly revelled in the challenge behind closed doors.

That shouldn’t be overlooked. Not everyone thrives in that atmosphere.

“I was a little bit worried coming in to camp. As you said, it is so long that it kind of throws a spanner in the works for your life for a fair amount of time — almost three months now — but I have loved every second of it.”

On the charge: Ireland's Mack Hansen steals in to score a remarkable try against France in Paris. Pic: Inpho/Dave Winter

Aki knew next to nothing of Hansen before the latter ended up in Galway, the sum total of his knowledge coming from his good mate from back in Auckland, Toni Pulu, who had played with the Australian-born utility back at the Brumbies.

The character who emerged when he joined Connacht was an all-round good bloke who could crack a joke or two and fit right in but standing out at the elite level demands a competitive nature and he had that in spades too.

“Mack, if you look at him, he is a laidback person, although the thing I see is that he takes everything in,” Aki explained. “He learns a lot, he takes in a lot and he learns quickly. He's a fast learner. He's up there asking questions, figuring out how to do things, obviously because it's different (to Connacht).

“He's the kind of person who'll be making sure he's got his job nailed on and that everything he has to do in the game is spot on. That's the way Mack is. He's not afraid to ask a question or figure out what's going on or how to do it better.”

Andy Farrell doesn’t need to wax lyrical about Hansen. His teamsheets speak louder and clearer than any soundbite in a press conference but the Ireland head coach made an interesting observation earlier this week.

After starts against Wales, France and Italy, the new recruit found himself confined to a watching brief when brought to Twickenham as cover outside the matchday 23. Farrell described that week as a chance for him to breathe and reflect.

The player made the most of it, taking a step back to think about how he had gone about his business in that opening flurry of sessions and games and coming to the conclusion that there were a few tweaks required here and there.

“It was just all the after-training type stuff, getting a bit more high ball, getting a bit more tracking in, stuff like that throughout the week so that when I come to captain’s run and game day I am one hundred per cent ready to go.

“I think I started off doing it really well and not by any means took it easy or anything but I think I just know now what exactly I have to do to get myself ready and I had another week when I wasn’t playing to get that extra practise or have more time in the gym.

“I kind of realised that I should be doing this week in and week out anyway and so it has ended up being a good thing for me.”

It seems like a guy who Farrell describes as “sometimes horizontal” has found what works best for him but, like all overnight sensations, this has been a project years, and some difficult times, in the making.

A star at the 2018 U20 World Cup with Australia, he managed only seven appearances and just two of them starts with the Brumbies before signing with Connacht. Another half-dozen games were played before actually upping sticks and leaving for Europe.

He looks back at that stint in Canberra now and sees a player who didn’t have the confidence he can call on now, and to that home debut for Connacht against the Bulls when he found that “extra step” to his game.

“There is always going to be people who think you’re not good enough, or aren’t going to be backing you in a full way. None of that really matters as long as you back yourself and give it your all. That’s all you can do at the end of the day.”