Six Scotland players punished for discipline breach ahead of Ireland Six Nations clash

Six Scotland players have been disciplined for breaching team protocols following last Saturday's Six Nations win over Italy, BBC Sport reports.
Captain Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and Sione Tuipulotu were the players involved, according to the BBC, which is reporting that the six were punished for leaving the team hotel to visit a bar in Edinburgh.
Hogg, Graham, Johnson and Price have been named in the team to start against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday. But Russell will start on the bench having been replaced at fly-half by Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn.
Tuipulotu has been released from the squad.
The SRU said in a statement: "The Scotland management team have this week dealt with a post-match matter involving six players following the game against Italy last weekend.
"The players involved have been spoken to individually and those conversations and outcomes will remain private.
"Preparations for the match against Ireland this week have been good and the whole squad is fully focused on achieving a positive result on Saturday."