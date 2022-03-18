Six Scotland players punished for discipline breach ahead of Ireland Six Nations clash

The BBC reports that the six were punished for leaving the team hotel to visit a bar in Edinburgh.
Six Scotland players punished for discipline breach ahead of Ireland Six Nations clash

Scotland’s Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg after the win over Italy 

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 15:06
Cian Locke

Six Scotland players have been disciplined for breaching team protocols following last Saturday's Six Nations win over Italy, BBC Sport reports.

Captain Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and Sione Tuipulotu were the players involved, according to the BBC, which is reporting that the six were punished for leaving the team hotel to visit a bar in Edinburgh.

Hogg, Graham, Johnson and Price have been named in the team to start against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday. But Russell will start on the bench having been replaced at fly-half by Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn.

Tuipulotu has been released from the squad.

The SRU said in a statement: "The Scotland management team have this week dealt with a post-match matter involving six players following the game against Italy last weekend.

"The players involved have been spoken to individually and those conversations and outcomes will remain private.

"Preparations for the match against Ireland this week have been good and the whole squad is fully focused on achieving a positive result on Saturday." 

More in this section

Ireland v France - Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship Mike Catt purring over Ireland attack and predicts more to come
Damian de Allende with fans after the game 12/3/2022 Damian de Allende starts as Munster bid to tame the Lions
Ireland Rugby Squad Training Conan admits Irish back row will look to pressure Kinghorn, the Scottish greenhorn
#Six Nations
England v Ireland - U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship

Aitzol King handed start for U20 Grand Slam decider

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up