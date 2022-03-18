Room to improve: Farrell targets development as much as points

Forget the England win and ignore the Triple Crown talk. Ireland have been primed to block out the noise, stick to the process and keep improving when Scotland visit Dublin tomorrow.

Any time an Ireland team wins at Twickenham, the positives will outweigh any negatives in the performance and Andy Farrell said little to disagree with that following last Saturday’s 32-15 bonus-point win.

There was similar praise for Ireland’s efforts in England from the head coach yesterday but as he named a team showing three changes from his Twickenham line-up to meet the Scots there was also a reminder that last weekend’s performance underlined how much road there is still to be travelled before they face the ultimate acid test of their credentials at next year’s World Cup.

Silverware may well be up for grabs for Ireland for the first time since 2018, with a Triple Crown on the line and perhaps also a title, if Grand Slam-chasing France falls prey to England in Paris in the final game of the championship tomorrow night.

Yet there are 18 months before the opening game against European qualifiers Spain in Bordeaux on September 9 with Scotland awaiting them at Stade de France in the final pool game on October 7, so what better place to round out the 2022 Guinness Six Nations than with a call for improvement.

For all the pleasure from the bottom line of a record victory on English soil by four tries to nil, Farrell witnessed his team lose their discipline and stray from the script against a side depleted by a red card just 82 seconds in. The concern over the concession of six scrum penalties appears to have dissipated given Farrell’s declaration that having sought an explanation from referee Mathieu Raynal and his overseers, the feedback had resulted in “good learnings all round for us and for the officials”.

Yet there were other issues that have required in-house improvement and when Farrell was asked what he was looking for from Ireland’s performance tomorrow afternoon, he replied: "Our best one. Putting it all together.

“It's never going to be perfect but I thought we dealt with really well, being calm and controlled in the red-hot heat of battle in Twickenham when they were coming back at us.

"The two tries were excellent, 13 phases - a great try. A set-piece play that everyone was in sync and on point regarding their job was great to see as well.

"We were able to be calm, keep playing our game but that could be better as well.

“For example, we’d three penalties given away on the trot so that’s not to say we’ve got to a place now where we’ve been able to control our emotions … and practically we certainly haven’t.

“So in that respect, all of our game is there to be improved and we expect a good performance from ourselves in all areas at the weekend.”

Farrell also referenced the try-scoring opportunities that went begging through poor execution and decision-making.

“We made plenty of breaks and there are opportunities we created and didn’t take advantage of at the weekend. We were frustrated with ourselves because we left a few out there and so there is always work-ons.

“There is always stuff that you have to be careful of, that you think you’re progressing, and then all of a sudden you know you start getting ahead of yourselves. That’s not the right thing either.

“We make sure we keep ourselves in check and keep ourselves in the right mindset and understand where we can get better, and that’s across all areas of attack. Our skills are never going to be good enough in that regard, that’s exciting for us moving forward.”

Two of Farrell’s changes to the starting line-up have been forced through injury with right wing Andrew Conway ruled out by a knee “niggle” and James Ryan stood down following the concussion he received from the high tackle by Charlie Ewels that led to the England lock receiving the earliest red card in championship history.

Iain Henderson, who played the remaining 78 minutes at Twickenham, resumes his second-row partnership with Tadhg Beirne while Conway’s absence means a return for Connacht’s Mack Hansen having sat out the England game following an Ireland debut against Wales and further starts against France and Italy.

The one tactical changes comes in the back row, with the all-Leinster trio of loose forwards that started the first two rounds and also faced New Zealand last November restored at the expense of Peter O’Mahony. Jack Conan is back at No.8 with Caelan Doris moving from that position to the blindside as O’Mahony reverts to the bench, Josh van der Flier continuing on the openside having played every minute of the championship to date.

“I don’t see (O’Mahony) as being dropped at all,” the head coach said. “It’s just it’s right for this game. As I said last week, people were right for the England game as well. That is what squad selection is all about, picking the right team for the right occasion and Jack has done pretty well coming off the bench, he’ll be a fresh enough pair of legs to be at his best on Saturday.”