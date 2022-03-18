Ben Carson: “I punctured my spleen and didn't know if I could play at a high standard ever again'

Ben Carson was bed-ridden with a punctured spleen just six months ago, unsure whether he would be able to play rugby again. This Sunday the centre will be trying to help Ireland to an U20 Six Nations Grand Slam.

Unbeaten Ireland welcome winless Scotland to Musgrave Park in Cork on Sunday (5pm) looking to claim a fourth championship title and a third Grand Slam following the clean sweeps of 2007 and 2019 and if they can achieve their goals this weekend it will be all the more impressive to have done so with away wins against both France in round two and England last time out.

Last Saturday’s 42-17 win at Saracens’ StoneX Stadium marked Carson’s return to the Irish set-up. He had featured in the 2021 championship against Wales last summer only for his world to be turned upside down in September, lining up for Ulster A against Connacht when injury struck just two minutes into the game.

“I punctured my spleen so it was a pretty rough injury, I was sort of bed-ridden for a couple of weeks. And it was a pretty tough time for me because I didn't know if I was going to be able to play the game at a high standard ever again. So it was a tough time.

"It took two or three months until I could properly run and lift weights and train properly again after that injury so it's been a long journey trying to get back into the Irish team. I didn't give up and knew that I could hopefully get there. And yeah, thankfully I'm here playing for Ireland.”

Recovering from serious injury is one thing, returning to a title-chasing side is quite another but the Banbridge centre made the most of the opportunity granted him after Ben Brownlee broke a bone in his hand in the round-three win over Italy three weeks ago.

“I was probably out for four months. I was getting game time and stuff with my club and I was lucky enough that one of the centres (Ben Brownlee) got injured. It opened up a gap for me. That’s what rugby is all about, you have to be ready to perform when you are called upon. I’m happy about that.

"Of course, I was distraught (when he learned the seriousness of the injury), like everyone plays the game because they love it and to be told you might not be able to play the game you love again was pretty heart-wrenching for a while but I didn't really think about it too much after that, I sort of had a mindset of coming back better than ever, hopefully.

"So yeah, I'm very grateful to be back.”

Against England, Carson’s re-integration was made more comfortable for playing alongside childhood friend and fellow Ulster academy player Jude Postlethwaite in the Irish midfield and the title bid appears in safe hands, even if thoughts remained fully focus on the task at hand.

The Grand Slam would be “unbelievable” Carson admitted but added: “We're not thinking that far ahead just yet, we've got one game in hand and we're focusing on beating Scotland.

"I think it will be special for all of us to hopefully win that Grand Slam but I don't want to get too excited too early, like the rest of the lads. We've got a game in hand and need to focus on that.”