U20 boss Richie Murphy keeping emotions in check as Grand Slam comes into view

Ireland U20s boss Richie Murphy is aiming to keep his squad’s emotions in check ahead of Sunday’s bid for a Six Nations Grand Slam.

Following away wins in France and England, the unbeaten Irish welcome winless Scotland to Musgrave Park in Cork on Sunday afternoon with a chance to emulate the heroes of 2007 and 2019.

Only the second-placed French, three points behind them in the table and playing England in the final round later that evening, can prevent them winning a fourth title in the history of the championship, should Murphy’s men slip up against the Scots.

The head coach is aware that not all of his players will go on to carve out successful professional careers and fewer still will reach senior Test level so this weekend will represent the biggest week of their rugby lives.

Yet he knows success will only come through remaining focussed on the challenge of delivering an efficient and effective performance to beat Scotland.

“There’s no doubt, and some of that came up last week in relation to going over to play England,” Murphy said on Thursday. “Some lads were saying it might be the only chance they get to do this.

“I think it’s in their mind, it’s not something we talk about too often. We try and deal just with the facts, being very clinical in terms of preparation, sticking with the process, knowing that if we deliver what we’ve delivered so far it’ll be good enough.

“We’re trying to not get caught up in the emotion of the thing. It’s all there, all in the background. It’s not something we ignore, but it’s not something we concentrate on.”

Murphy does accept, however, that a title for Ireland built on famous away wins to the Championship powerhouses would make any silverware this weekend special. A late Charlie Tector penalty in Aix-en-Provence secured a round-two 17-16 win over France last month while Ireland came from an early 10-0 deficit at Saracens’ StoneX Stadium last Saturday night to romp to a 42-17 victory against the English.

“A lot of people are saying that, and it will be. That win in France, the manner of it, really set us up well. Going into the first match against Wales, there were a couple of areas of our game we were worried about, but over the whole in the past couple of weeks we’ve seen the guys come on really well. That was giving us a great start, giving us the confidence to go to France.

“Everything we talked about in France happened, which was great for the lads because I think they got great confidence in that, from the crowd and all those external factors, and then the game panned out similar to how we imagined it might, getting an opportunity late in the game. They were incredible the way they stuck to it.

“That really kicked them on, and the confidence in the group has grown. They’re driving their own agenda at this stage, we’re reminding them and keeping them on task, going back and trying to drive the things we started with. Our first camp was in October, the things we talked about in that very first camp when there were 50-odd players there, we talked about it yesterday in our review. It’s been a consistent message all the way through, and the guys have really bought into that.”