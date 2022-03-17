Munster's Jack Flannery to move to Ulster next season

'Ulster play a style which I feel I can excel in. I leave Munster grateful for all the people who have helped me develop and grow'
Munster's Jack Flannery to move to Ulster next season

Jake Flannery: Moving to Ulster on a one-year contract.

Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 10:18
Tony Leen

MUNSTER ten Jake Flannery has penned a deal to join Ulster on a one-year deal from next season, the province has announced.

The Tipperary man (22) says he likes the look of Ulster's exciting back line. "They play a style which I feel I can excel in. I leave Munster grateful for all the people who have helped me develop and grow. I have high ambitions and I think Ulster Rugby will help me to strive for these.”

Flannery produced a stand-out performance for the 2019 Grand Slam-winning Ireland U20s and has been honing his talents at All-Ireland League level with Shannon. He started his rugby career with Kilfeacle, played Schools with Rockwell and made his Munster A debut in the Celtic Cup in the 2018/19 season.

A place in the Munster Academy followed in the summer of 2019, with his Guinness PRO14 debut off the bench for Munster away to Zebre coming in February 2020. he has made four appearances for the full Munster side. 

Ulster Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said: "Jake is coming with good intent to work hard on developing all areas of his game with our coaching team and his fellow players.”

More in this section

Josh van der Flier arrives 16/3/2022 Red alert: Josh van der Flier puts focus on tackling technique for Six Nations finale
England v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Charlie Ewels likely to miss just two games for red-card tackle on James Ryan
JP Ferreira 9/2/2022 Ferreira warns Munster Lions are rebuilding something special
<p>Alex Soroka, Leinster Rugby </p>

Leinster's Ukrainian flanker Alex Soroka has raised €35,000 for children's hospital in homeland

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up