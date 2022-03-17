Munster's Jack Flannery to move to Ulster next season

MUNSTER ten Jake Flannery has penned a deal to join Ulster on a one-year deal from next season, the province has announced.
The Tipperary man (22) says he likes the look of Ulster's exciting back line. "They play a style which I feel I can excel in. I leave Munster grateful for all the people who have helped me develop and grow. I have high ambitions and I think Ulster Rugby will help me to strive for these.”
Flannery produced a stand-out performance for the 2019 Grand Slam-winning Ireland U20s and has been honing his talents at All-Ireland League level with Shannon. He started his rugby career with Kilfeacle, played Schools with Rockwell and made his Munster A debut in the Celtic Cup in the 2018/19 season.
A place in the Munster Academy followed in the summer of 2019, with his Guinness PRO14 debut off the bench for Munster away to Zebre coming in February 2020. he has made four appearances for the full Munster side.
Ulster Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said: "Jake is coming with good intent to work hard on developing all areas of his game with our coaching team and his fellow players.”