Munster's Jack Flannery to move to Ulster next season

MUNSTER ten Jake Flannery has penned a deal to join Ulster on a one-year deal from next season, the province has announced.

The Tipperary man (22) says he likes the look of Ulster's exciting back line. "They play a style which I feel I can excel in. I leave Munster grateful for all the people who have helped me develop and grow. I have high ambitions and I think Ulster Rugby will help me to strive for these.”