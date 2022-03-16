Charlie Ewels likely to miss just two games for red-card tackle on James Ryan

Charlie Ewels may miss only two games as a result of the tackle on James Ryan which earned the English forward a red card last Saturday and led to the Irishman leaving the field concussed after just 82 seconds of play.

The 26-year old was cited under Law Number 9.13 which states that a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously, and his case was heard by an independent judicial committee via video link.

Ewels' offence was clearly unintentional but he accepted that he had committed an act of foul play that merited a sending-off and the committee decreed that the incident was “reckless as a result of the player’s poor tackle technique”.

It also judged that there was “direct and forceful contact made between the head of the player and the head of the ball carrier. Having regard to World Rugby’s Head Contact Process the degree of danger was high because the player comes out of his defensive line at speed in an upright position to attempt a dominant “ball and all” tackle on the ball carrier.

And it added: “The player never lowers, or attempts to lower, his body height before contact with the ball carrier resulting in a forceful clash of heads. The player had a good line of sight of the ball carrier and was in control of his actions coming into contact. There was no sudden and significant drop or movement by the ball carrier prior to contact.”

With that in mind, the committee applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head. That resulted in a starting point of a six-week suspension.

That was before mitigating factors were considered.

These included the player’s early acceptance of the red card, his remorse and contrition for his offending, his relatively unblemished disciplinary record over a long playing career, and his good character and conduct at the hearing.

The committee, as a result, reduced the six-week entry point by three weeks, resulting in a sanction of three weeks which would see him miss England’s away game against France this weekend and Bath’s games against Sale Sharks and Worcester Warriors.

However, Ewels can also apply to take part in the Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of his sanction for a coaching intervention aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play.

He also has the right of appeal within 3 working days of the issuing of the full written decision.

Ryan, who failed a HIA after the incident last weekend, will also miss the last round of the Six Nations having returned to Leinster where he will be looked after by Leinster’s medical staff. It is uncertain when he will return to play.