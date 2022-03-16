Charlie Ewels likely to miss just two games for red-card tackle on James Ryan

The 26-year old was cited under Law Number 9.13 which states that a player must not tackle an opponent late, early, or dangerously
Charlie Ewels likely to miss just two games for red-card tackle on James Ryan

England's Charlie Ewels leaves the field after a red card during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday March 12, 2022.

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 14:45
Brendan O'Brien

Charlie Ewels may miss only two games as a result of the tackle on James Ryan which earned the English forward a red card last Saturday and led to the Irishman leaving the field concussed after just 82 seconds of play.

The 26-year old was cited under Law Number 9.13 which states that a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously, and his case was heard by an independent judicial committee via video link.

Ewels' offence was clearly unintentional but he accepted that he had committed an act of foul play that merited a sending-off and the committee decreed that the incident was “reckless as a result of the player’s poor tackle technique”.

It also judged that there was “direct and forceful contact made between the head of the player and the head of the ball carrier. Having regard to World Rugby’s Head Contact Process the degree of danger was high because the player comes out of his defensive line at speed in an upright position to attempt a dominant “ball and all” tackle on the ball carrier.

And it added: “The player never lowers, or attempts to lower, his body height before contact with the ball carrier resulting in a forceful clash of heads. The player had a good line of sight of the ball carrier and was in control of his actions coming into contact. There was no sudden and significant drop or movement by the ball carrier prior to contact.”

With that in mind, the committee applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head. That resulted in a starting point of a six-week suspension.

That was before mitigating factors were considered.

These included the player’s early acceptance of the red card, his remorse and contrition for his offending, his relatively unblemished disciplinary record over a long playing career, and his good character and conduct at the hearing.

The committee, as a result, reduced the six-week entry point by three weeks, resulting in a sanction of three weeks which would see him miss England’s away game against France this weekend and Bath’s games against Sale Sharks and Worcester Warriors.

However, Ewels can also apply to take part in the Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of his sanction for a coaching intervention aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play.

He also has the right of appeal within 3 working days of the issuing of the full written decision.

Ryan, who failed a HIA after the incident last weekend, will also miss the last round of the Six Nations having returned to Leinster where he will be looked after by Leinster’s medical staff. It is uncertain when he will return to play.

More in this section

Alun Wyn Jones file photo Alun Wyn Jones targeting fifth World Cup as he gears up for 150th Wales cap
Josh van der Flier and Finlay Bealham lift Iain Henderson 12/3/2022 Henderson would treasure a Triple Crown on home soil
Jonathan Sexton, Peter O’Mahony and Andrew Conway during the anthems 12/3/2022 Sexton warns against taking Scotland for granted
<p>Ireland's James Ryan on the ground after a hit by Charlie Ewels of England which resulted in him being sent off. Ryan had to leave the game with a concussion. Picture: Billy Stickland/Inpho</p>

‘I don’t think many people would have stayed on’

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up