Johnny Sexton believes James Ryan was particularly unlucky with the blow he shipped last Saturday.

The Ireland lock was taken off just over a minute into the Six Nations game against England due to a late and high tackle from Charlie Ewels that resulted in a clash of heads.

It was an accidental blow but Ryan has now gone through ten head injury assessments (HIAs) as a player with club and country and the frequency of the injuries is inevitably leading to debate over his welfare.

Sexton has been there in the past. Three concussions inside nine months led to him being stood down for a period of time during his time with Racing 92 but he has hit out before about what he termed inaccurate reports when it came to head injuries.

“When it’s you and you’re in that situation it’s really tough because speculation is the one thing that doesn’t help,” he explained. “All I can say about it is he was in good form after the game, he was in good health. It’s not like he’s struggling big time.

The hit that he got was particularly bad. I don’t think many people would have stayed on after it, whether they’d had a concussion previously or not.

"It’s kind of one of those ones where he’s bounced back pretty well from it.”

Ryan visited a concussion consultant after failing a HIA during the defeat of Argentina last November and is now being supervised by Leinster’s medical staff after being ruled out of Ireland’s closing Six Nations game, against Scotland, this weekend.

“He’s played a lot of rugby since his last one and he hasn’t had any issues and he’s taken some big knocks,” said Sexton. “I don’t think his tolerance or anything is decreasing. It was a pretty bad wallop and that can happen in the game.”