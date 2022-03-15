Discipline and defence: the foundations for Crescent's victory

Crescent College Comprehensive head coach Lee Nicholas praised his players’ discipline and maturity as they ran out comprehensive winners over PBC Cork in Tuesday’s Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final at Thomond Park.

The Limerick school’s captain Conall Henchy lifted the Garrett Fitzgerald Cup to the delight of the massed ranks of the team’s fellow pupils in the stands following a 26-5 victory built on a dominant performance in defence and clinical finishing in attack.

It was Crescent’s 12th Senior Cup success and a first since 2014 and Nicholas told the Irish Examiner: “We’re absolutely over the moon. You work so hard for it then coming into the day you’re full of nerves and the pressure’s building but to come away with it at the end, we are absolutely delighted.”

Nicholas insisted the contest had been more even-sided than the scoreline suggested.

“Pres had a big chance really early on but our 15, Jed O’Dwyer, we’d spoken about him beforehand being in one of the key battles with Ben O’Connor but he put in an unbelievable chase back and made the tackle to stop (the fast-breaking Harry Coughlan) completely and just showed his class.

“So it wasn’t all our way, it was really down to the wire in the first half and we had a couple of good breaks that put us ahead but other than that a lot of possession was on the halfway line between the two 10-metre lines and it was back and forth.” The Crescent head coach did, however, praise his players’ efforts.

“We didn’t allow Pres to get their game going and it’s a testament to the lads, their discipline and their defence. They didn’t let the occasion overcome them and they were able to stay disciplined and they made really good decisions in defence and they did not let Pres into the game.

“I’m absolutely delighted with that and so proud of them for that. It was a really mature performance in defence which it often isn’t in a cup final, there’s so much pressure on the kids and so much noise in the stands.”