Max Malins dropped from England squad to face France in Six Nations finale

Max Malins will miss the climax to England’s Guinness Six Nations after being omitted from the 28-man squad taken to Paris for Saturday’s clash with France.

Malins has started all four previous matches in the tournament but is now dropped, leaving Elliot Daly, Louis Lynagh and Joe Marchant as the options to replace him on the right wing.

The 25-year-old Saracen was heavily involved in the opener against Scotland, emerging as one of England’s most effective runners in the defeat at Murrayfield, but has struggled to impose himself since.

Eddie Jones has retained a 28-player squad to travel to Paris for England's Six Nations match against France.



Jack Willis will have to wait until at least the summer tour to Australia to make his England comeback after also being left out of the reduced squad that will arrive in the French capital on Tuesday.

Eddie Jones stated on Monday that Willis could train his way into his back row plans for the bid to avoid a third defeat of the competition, but the 25-year-old breakdown specialist has instead returned to Wasps.

Willis is only three club games into his return from a sickening knee injury sustained against Italy a year ago, so Saturday’s France clash has come too soon.

Sam Underhill has been retained among the 28, pointing to his likely selection to fill the void at openside created by Tom Curry’s hamstring injury.

Hooker Jamie Blamire was a late replacement for Jamie George in the 32-15 defeat to Ireland but he has lost that role to Nic Dolly, who is included in his place as Luke Cowan-Dickie recovers from a knee injury.

England’s 28-man squad:

Forwards: A Barbeary (Wasps), O Chessum (Leicester), N Dolly (Leicester), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), E Genge (Leicester), J George (Saracens), J Heyes (Leicester), M Itoje (Saracens), N Isiekwe (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton), J Marler (Harlequins), S Simmonds (Exeter), K Sinckler (Bristol), W Stuart (Bath), S Underhill (Bath).

Backs: E Daly (Saracens), G Ford (Leicester), G Furbank (Northampton), L Lynagh (Harlequins), J Marchant (Harlequins), L Northmore (Harlequins), J Nowell (Exeter), H Randall (Bristol), H Slade (Exeter), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester).