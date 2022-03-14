Ahead of Munster Schools Cup final, Ronan O'Gara and Mike Prendergast recall PBC v Crescent from 27 years ago

THE Irish Examiner will break new ground on Tuesday when we broadcast live the Pinergy-sponsored Munster Senior Schools Cup final from Thomond Park between Crescent College of Limerick and Cork's Presentation Brothers College.

The build up on irishexaminer.com kicks off at 1.30 with the match kicking off at 2pm. Connor Morris will be lead commentator and will be joined by former Munster out-half Jonny Holland and Young Munster coach Gearóid Prendergast.

Prendergast's brother Mike, was part of the Crescent side beaten by PBC in the 1995 decider, the Cork school skippered by Ronan O'Gara.

Reflecting Monday night on the special experience of a Schools Cup final, the Racing 92 coach told a special Irish Examiner podcast: "These are the days that stay with you. A Schools Cup final is the last game at this level you will play with lads who have become close friends. You know before and after that it is a special once-off occasion."

O'Gara's PBC prevailed 27 years ago, 14-7 in a final that is still recalled with a grimace in Crescent, as they missed a total of nine kicks at goal on the day.

ROG recalled how his side played second fiddle for a lot of the final, in which Eddie Hogan O'Connell's steady boot guided Pres home. It was a side that also featured Anthony Horgan and Peter Stringer, while Crescent were skippered by David Wallace - "a freak of an athlete" even then, O'Gara recalls.

FRENCH LIAISON: Paris-based Mike Prendergast and Ronan O'Gara, now in La Rochelle, chat over old times, and a Schools Cup final from 27 years ago in which both were central characters

This year the likes of Crescent No 8 Ruadhan Quinn, who claimed a hat-trick of tries in the semi-final win over Bandon Grammar, and Pres full back Ben O'Connor. who iced two critical conversions to pinch a dramatic local derby semi against CBC (21-19) will be expected to lead from the front at Thomond Park.

The Limerick school are chasing a 12th ever Senior Cup crown, and a first since 2014. Pres, meanwhile, are seeking a 29th title.

Crescent College Comprehensive: J O’Dwyer; B Nash, C O’Halloran, W Hoffman, J McEnery; O Davey, J Duggan; L O’Grady, C Henchy, M Fitzgerald; J Somers, C Kelly; M Clein, P Obasa, R Quinn.

Replacements: C Clery, A O’Connor, J Madden, D Murphy, A Ahearne, F Casserly, M Lyons, E O’Callaghan, H Ezomo, E Bennett.

Presentation Brothers College: B O’Connor; A Twomey, S Sexton, R O’Shaughnessy, S Condon; H Coughlan, M Murphy; F Cowhig, D Sheahan, S Patricio, L Herdman, A Keane, F Roussel, I Dennehy, J Sheahan - captain.

Replacements: P Doyle, C Twomey, T McCarthy, J Lynch, D Healy, D Noonan, L Tuohy, G O’Leary Kareem, Z Dinan, A Cooke.

Referee: Frank Murphy