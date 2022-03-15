Lowe lays it on the line: 'The challenge is Scotland, the challenge isn’t trophy-focused'

After a hard-earned victory at Twickenham, James Lowe insists this Saturday’s home Guinness Six Nations finale at Aviva Stadium will have nothing to do with targeting trophies and everything to do with overcoming Scotland.

Victory over Gregor Townsend’s side will see Ireland claim a Triple Crown following wins over Wales in round one and last Saturday’s bonus-point success against England. It would also mean a first trophy presentation on home soil since the first of Ireland’s five Triple Crowns to date in 2004 when Eddie O’Sullivan’s team defeated the Scots 37-16.

For all Ireland’s successes in the Six Nations, the trophy-clinching moments have come away from home and Lowe, whose Twickenham try on five minutes helped his side to first win in England since the Grand Slam victory of 2018 is excited about the prospect of his first taste of success since qualifying for Ireland under World Rugby’s residency rules in the autumn of 2020.

Yet he is also mindful of staying focused on the performance required to achieve those end goals on what they hope will be a day ending in celebration at the Aviva.

“I would love to get my family over but unfortunately it’s a bit tough at the moment - I know the world is opening up - I’m hoping to tour New Zealand so they get to watch me play over there,” Lowe said.

“But my fiancee’s mother is over at the moment so they’ll be there supporting and there’s a possibility of winning a trophy on Irish soil. Apparently, we don’t do it often, you win Grand Slams away, trophies away, it’s something we’re obviously very excited for but the challenge is Scotland, the challenge isn’t trophy-focused. We know what we need to do and we’re going to treat it like another Test match.”

Like the rest of the Ireland camp, Lowe is keeping his fingers crossed that England can do them a favour and derail France’s Grand Slam ambitions in Paris on Saturday night, thereby handing the Irish a chance to sneak in for the title, providing they round out their own campaign with a victory earlier in the day.

“I hope so, that’s the plan. We’ll do our job, I hope they do theirs. Man, like, who knows what could happen. The beast France is at home, it’s going to be a tough feat. But England are licking their wounds, they’re not going to go in half-cocked. If they can do the job over there, fair play, we couldn’t do it, and then it opens it up for us. We’ll see how that goes anyway. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Lowe’s early try at Twickenham had come in the wake of Charlie Ewel’s sending off after 82 seconds and when Caelan Doris got over in the same left corner on 12 minutes it looked like Ireland were on the brink of killing the game off there and then. Yet the Doris score was ruled out for an earlier knock-on and England’s 14 men clawed their way back into the game on the back of Irish indiscipline. Five penalties from Marcus Smith cancelled out an eventual second try from Hugo Keenan and five points from the boot of Johnny Sexton to level the scores at 15-15 with 20 minutes to go as Ireland’s scrum unravelled and the collective nerve appeared to wobble.

England’s resilience was no surprise to Lowe with the wing also praising the leadership in the visiting ranks to rally in the final quarter and close out the game through tries from replacements Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham as Ireland won 32-15.

Panicky?

“Mate, our captain (Sexton) is 40 years’ old, Pete (O’Mahony) is in his late 30s as well I think, you’ve got experience coming off the bench in (Conor) Murray. I think we had four Lions on the bench, there’s no need to be panicky when you know those boys are coming on. We just knew if we stuck to what we did, the opportunities would come and the opportunities came thick and fast throughout the game. We just weren’t clinical enough to execute.

“And then partly that’s our fault but then also it’s England. We’re at Twickenham, they know that they’re doing, they know how to get themselves out of a tough hole. I wouldn’t say we got panicky.

“It’s a Test match at Twickenham. England aren’t going to go away which is a huge credit to a fantastically well-drilled side. We knew if we just stuck to what we do well - playing to space early, getting set, our forwards playing square, our backs turning the corners - we could create chances. We created a lot of chances. We also threw a lot of chances away, myself as well. I’m pretty frustrated with a few things that happened and Monday we’ll be back at the drawing board with a different piece around the corner, Scotland at home, and I’m looking forward to that.”