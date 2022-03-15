Van Graan: 'Belief is not a problem, I want to make that clear'

Soon after Munster slipped to a narrow loss against the Bulls in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash, coach Johann van Graan fronted up to the media with disappointment and frustration etched across his face.

Although an inexperienced Munster side had shown real guts and resolve to fight back from a 26-3 half-time deficit, a courageous second-half performance was ultimately not enough to prevent a five-point loss.

In order to finish their mini-tour to South Africa with a positive result against the Lions in Johannesburg this Saturday, a stoic Van Graan explained what lessons they now needed to take on board.

“Belief is not a problem, I want to make that clear. But in terms of what we can do better, it’s about adapting far quicker to the referee, conditions and the opposition’s physicality early on to ensure we don’t fall behind like we did against the Bulls. Having coached against the Lions, and been part of Test matches at Ellis Park, I know that it’s another very challenging venue for any visiting team, and they’re a quality team.

“Particularly when it comes to the physicality of the South African teams, it’s one of the reasons why the Springboks are the world champions,” Van Graan added. “We knew that would be coming from the Bulls, but we couldn’t impose ourselves in the first half. Having said that, it was good to see how we fought through that, and I felt in the last quarter we dominated the collisions and were the stronger team in the end.”

As Van Graan now plots out the preparations for this week, it would come as no surprise to see Damian de Allende reintroduced to the starting lineup to provide an additional asset of physicality against a Lions side that includes burly and abrasive inside centre Burger Odendaal. When asked whether De Allende would be a strong contender for a starting berth this week, Van Graan was giving nothing away though.

“We’ll take stock after the Bulls game, but we trust our squad and for us this is another important match in our journey. "We’re in the process of playing nine weekends in a row. After the Lions match we fly back home to face Benetton Treviso and Leinster. Then we’ll go up against Ulster and Cardiff, so there’s a big block of games still to come where we want need to manage our squad and players like Damian.”

Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off an important 37-20 win against the Cardiff Blues on Sunday, and coach Ivan van Rooyen said they had certainly taken note of Munster’s impressive comeback against the Bulls. “As we saw from Cardiff, and in the way Munster performed against the Bulls, it’s clear that the teams from the northern hemisphere are all ultimate professionals. To come to altitude and show few signs of battling with that proves how fit and well prepared they are. Even without their Test players, Munster are a quality side, and we’ve already seen how competitive they can be. There is no occasion where you will just rock up and be assured of a result, and that’s what we are seeing week-in and week-out when it comes to the URC.”

This Saturday’s clash kicks off at 2pm in South Africa (12pm Irish time), but Munster will be pleased to see that the weather forecast suggests it will be a cool and cloudy afternoon.