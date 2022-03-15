Munster Schools Senior Cup final: Key match ups

Both head coaches, Ger Burke of PBC and Crescent’s Lee Nicholas, were in agreement when the Irish Examiner asked them to pick three key head to head contests for this afternoon’s Thomond Park showdown.

Hooker: Crescent’s Conal Henchy versus PBC’s Danny Sheehan pits Munster’s Under-19 hooker against his Munster U18 equivalent with the Limerick player also called up to the Ireland U19s and the Corkman on the Irish Schools panel.

“That will be a really interesting battle at the lineout and in open play because both of them are very similar players,” Nicholas said. “Danny is a little bit taller and Conal is more compact but they’re both well able to get around the pitch and lead the ball-carrying. And again in defence, they’re really good players and both will be very heavily involved in the game with set-piece and the lineout in particular a huge factor in this final, I would imagine.

“So a little bit of pressure on those guys but I’m sure they’re more than capable.”

Full-Back: Pres’s goal-kicking 15 Ben O’Connor was the hero of the hour in PBC’s nail-biting semi-final victory over Cork city rivals CBC while Crescent are more than happy to unleash 17-year-old Jed O’Dwyer as a big threat in open play.

“This is going to be a great contest, as it is at nine and 10, where there are some exciting players as well,” PBC’s Burke said. “We are very evenly matched and sometimes that leads to low-scoring affairs but I’m hoping that isn’t the case, that the spectators and those watching get a bit of a spectacle. But the early part of the game will be dominated by the full-backs.” No.8: Both schools look to their No.8s for leadership with PBC’s Jacob Sheehan captaining the Cork side while Crescent’s Ruadhan Quinn was the hat-trick hero in their narrow semi-final win over Bandon Grammar.

“Both No.8s are really big players for their teams,” Nicholas said. “Jacob Sheehan is the Pres captain, a guy who played for the Munster Schools and captained them back in September and is also involved in an Irish U18 squad. He’ll be up against Ruadhan who was the star of the show in the semi-finals for us. So a couple of really big battles there right down through the spine of the team.”

Pres head coach Burke said: “Ruadhan Quinn is a powerhouse for them. He scored a hat-trick in the semi-final and in the closing minutes against us I thought he really stepped up when Crescent needed him. He’s a hugely influential player.

Jacob Sheehan is our captain and he’s phenomenal for us. He has been all season and in the semi-final himself and our vice-captain (and openside flanker) Ivor Dennehy led the charge to us coming back and giving ourselves a shot.”