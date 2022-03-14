Connacht capture Irish-qualified back Ralston

Connacht have announced the signing of Irish-qualified back Byron Ralston from the Western Force.

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 10:29
Colm O’Connor

Ralston, a former Australia U20 International, has made 14 Super Rugby appearances for the Force scoring 5 tries. Prior to the Force’s move to Super Rugby he was also in brilliant form for the club in the National Rugby Championship, scoring 7 tries in 8 games as he helped them to win the 2019 Grand Final. Ralston has played most of his rugby on the wing and at outside-centre. He was born in Darwin and then moved to Brisbane.

Ralston said: "Moving to Connacht Rugby and the West of Ireland is a brilliant opportunity for me. The style of rugby that they play will suit me down to the ground, and it gives me a chance to reconnect with my Irish roots. I’m obviously aware of the positive experience other Aussies have had after moving to Connacht, and so I will be doing all I can to make a similar impact and help the club achieve the level of success they are all working towards.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend feels they have signed a young and talented player: "I'm delighted that Byron has chosen to further his career with us. He’s been playing as a winger for the Force, but also plays 13, so he’s yet another player we have who has great versatility. Given he’s only 21, he will get a great opportunity to grow his game here and be an important part of our setup.

