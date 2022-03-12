Eddie Jones rues inexperience as emotional Jamie George proud of England defiance

England head coach Eddie Jones felt inexperience ultimately cost his side at Twickenham after they put themselves in with a chance of a win over Ireland that looked improbable when they were reduced to 14 players inside two minutes.

England lost lock Charlie Ewels to a red card for a high tackle on James Ryan after just one minute and 22 seconds but were level at 15-15 before Ireland pulled clear with late tries from Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham

Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I thought we were on top with 14 men. Three of our starting forwards were lost through injury and a red card.

"I thought we were in a position to win the game. Our inexperience and exuberance is fantastic for the team but it cost us a bit at the end and that's a learning experience.

"We opened the field up for them. The back-to-back pressure told, particularly when you're defending with 14 men.

"It's just experience, knowing what to do at the right time. all young players go through that. That's a great learning experience for them."

Ireland Hooker Jamie George said it was one of his proudest days in an England shirt.

"Right up to that last try I genuinely had belief and I think that says a huge amount about the character we have in the squad.

"This sounds ridiculous but it's one of the proudest days I've had in an England shirt. I feel quite emotional from this game and the feedback we had from the crowd.

"To play like that with 14 men for 78 minutes against an Ireland team respected as one of the best in the world takes some doing and I'm proud to be part of the group."

Man of the match Jamison Gibson-Park was relieved Ireland eventually made numerical advantage count.

He told ITV: "We knew it was going to be a massive challenge coming here - it's one of the toughest in world rugby.

"As we expected they put up a massive fight and kudos to them. Teams tend to lift a little when they get down to 14 men. They stuck at it but thankfully we came out with the points.

"Staying calm was the main thing. We managed to and came away with the win so we're delighted. We'll see how it pans out next week."