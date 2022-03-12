Ireland labour against 14-man England but rally for bonus-point win

Six Nations: England 15 Ireland 32

Ireland kept their Guinness Six Nations title hopes alive with a first win in England since 2018 as they overcame a defiant 14-man home side and hostile crowd to score a remarkable bonus-point victory.

England lost lock Charlie Ewels to a red card for a dangerous high hit on James Ryan after just one minute and 22 seconds but stayed in the game thanks largely to an utterly dominant scrum to keep Irish nerves on edge. First-half tries from James Lowe and Hugo Keenan were offset by three Marcus Smith penalties and the England fly-half levelled the scores on the hour at 15-all before late tries from replacements Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham secured a memorable away win for Andy Farrell’s side, their first significant scalp on the road under the current head coach.

Ireland will still need to beat Scotland at home next Saturday and hope England do them a massive favour by ending French Grand Slam hopes in Paris on the same day if they are to land their first title since 2018 but their hopes of a Triple Crown and the championship will be carried into the final week of the 2022 campaign.

Having succumbed to a try inside after just a minute against France in Paris last month and mindful of sluggish openings on their last two visits to Twickenham, Ireland had prioritised the need for a fast start this time around. They dared not have imagined it would be gifted to them so carelessly by the home side, though, with Ewels shown a red card by referee Mathieu Raynal after 82 seconds for a dangerous high hit on James Ryan that left the Irish lock staggering and quickly removed for a Head Injury Assessment from which he did not return.

It handed Johnny Sexton an early penalty to settle his team’s nerves and left England facing a 79-minute shift with a man short. That Sexton kicked to a chorus of boos from the home supporters highlighted the anxieties of the English fans, who had much more to worry about just three minutes later when James Lowe raced down the left wing to score the opening try and move Ireland 8-0 ahead.

It was a well-worked try as Ireland moved the ball to the edge quickly and hooker Dan Sheehan showed his power and pace and deft handling skills to pass inside to Josh van der Flier, the flanker advancing before passing back outside to the supporting Lowe who finished from 30 minutes out.

Sexton missed the near-touchline conversion but was denied a second opportunity after 12 minutes when Caelan Doris was denied a try in the same left corner, referee Raynal ruling out the score for a knock-on in front of the posts earlier in the attack. What could have been a 15-0 lead that would have seen Ireland cruising but instead it was England who regrouped and began to make light of their numerical disadvantage. With skipper Courtney Lawes moving from the back row to lock and wing Jack Nowell moving onto the blindside flank of the pack, England turned the screw at scrum-time and Irish discipline wobbled in open play for the middle third of the opening period as Marcus Smith kicked two penalties.

Ireland’s second try finally came three minutes before half-time as the visitors exerted some much-needed pressure, Jamison Gibson-Park taking a quick tap penalty five metres out and spreading the ball wide to his full-back, Hugo Keenan running in the try and Sexton converting to push Ireland’s lead to 15-6, only for Smith to kick his third penalty of the opening 40 minutes on the stroke of half-time to make it a six-point game at 15-9.

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong is tackled by England's Sam Simmonds

England were trailing but their domination of the scrum continued into the second half as Ireland wasted a couple of opportunities inside the home 22 with misguided offloads, allowing the English pack back into the contest, relieve the pressure and advance upfield, Marcus Smith adding another penalty as a result on 53 minutes.

With their team’s tails up the home crowd increased the decibels and it looked as if it was Ireland who were the short-handed team. A botched attacking lineout from the visitors allowed England to clear their lines once more and there was further roar from the stands when Keenan spilled a high ball under pressure to concede a scrum just outside the Irish 22.

Starting loosehead prop Cian Healy and hooker Sheehan had been replaced by Dave Kilcoyne and Rob Herring but a sixth scrum penalty to England duly followed and Smith was presented with a kick directly in front of the posts, the Harlequins fly-half levelling the scores at 15 apiece on the hour mark.

Ireland needed to dig deep and show their character in the face of a hostile crowd and a hoe team with all the momentum and a pinpoint touchfinder to the right corner, Andrew Conway’s second 50-22 of the half, delivered the perfect pressure release. The five-metre attacking lineout was safely dispatched and Herring reappeared later along the line with an excellent line that was rewarded with an Ireland penalty, Sexton pushing his side back in front at 18-15 with 14 minutes remaining as the sizeable contingent of Irish supporters made their voices heard once again.

Ireland were far from home and dried but they were beginning to enjoy some territory and possession in the closing quarter, Doris’s break threatened the English line only for his pass inside to elude replacement Conor Murray. No matter, Ireland were not to be denied. They had just about come through England’s extended purple patch and now had the wherewithal to finish the job, replacement back-rower Jack Conan crashing over on 73 minutes, converted by Sexton, before another benchwarmer, tighthead Finlay Bealham was driven over the line by Tadhg Beirne, the captain again adding the extras to put the game well and truly beyond the English, with a bonus point to boot.

ENGLAND: F Steward (G Ford, 79); M Malins, J Marchant (E Daly, 70), H Slade, J Nowell; M Smith, H Randall (B Youngs, 52); E Genge (J Marler, 66), J George (J Blamire, 70), K Sinckler (W Stuart, 39 - HIA); M Itoje, C Ewels; C Lawes – captain, T Curry (A Dombrandt, 14; J Launchbury, 66), S Simmonds.

Red card: Ewels - 1

IRELAND: H Keenan; A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki (R Henshaw, 66), J Lowe; J Sexton – captain (J Carbery, 77), J Gibson-Park (C Murray, 67); C Healy (D Kilcoyne, 53), D Sheehan (R Herring, 53), T Furlong (F Bealham, 73); T Beirne, J Ryan (I Henderson, 1 - HIA); P O’Mahony (J Conan, 61), J van der Flier, C Doris.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)