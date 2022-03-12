Gutsy Munster fightback falls just short against Bulls

URC: Bulls 29 Munster 24

A gutsy second-half performance from Munster was ultimately just not enough as the Bulls came away with a 29-24 victory in the United Rugby Championship in Pretoria on Saturday.

Coming into this clash, the Bulls had made it clear that they hoped to make use of the altitude factor on the Pretoria highveld to punish a potentially tiring Munster team late in the game.

As it turned out, though, the hosts could only really inflict any damage in the first half as tries from Madosh Tambwe and Walt Steenkamp helped the Bulls power into what was seemingly an unassailable 26-3 lead at the break.

Yet, to the enduring credit of Munster, they responded in fine fashion and looked the better team for the entirety of the second half, with tries to Alex Kendellen and Damian de Allende reducing the deficit to just 12 points as play headed into the final 10 minutes.

There would have even been real hopes of completing a miraculous comeback when Bulls replacement Bismarck du Plessis was red-carded in the 70th minute for a tip tackle, while Munster captain Jack O'Donoghue went over to score soon after to suddenly make it a five-point ball game.

In the end, the Bulls were able to hold on to claim victory, but Munster will still have taken plenty of confidence from the manner in which they battled back and in fact outscored their opponents 21-3 in the second period.

In the opening half, Munster looked to have scored what would have been an important try early on from a rolling maul, but it was ultimately ruled out by the Television Match Official.

From that point on, proceedings quickly went downhill for the visitors as the penalty count racked up, which allowed the Bulls to build scoreboard pressure and plenty of momentum.

With Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith kicking accurately at goal, there was very little respite for a Munster side that struggled to establish any ascendancy with ball in hand, while numerous missed tackles also blighted their first-half performance.

Although the visitors put up a superb fight in the second stanza, it just wasn't enough in the end as they now get set to take on the Lions in Johannesburg.

Scorers

BULLS: Tries: Madosh Tambwe, Walt Steenkamp. Conversions: Chris Smith (2). Penalties: Smith (5)

MUNSTER: Tries: Alex Kendellen, Damian de Allende, Jack O'Donoghue. Conversions. Ben Healy (3). Penalty: Healy

MUNSTER: Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Neil Cronin, Alex Kendellen, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Donoghue (C), Fineen Wycherley, Jean Kleyn, Stephen Archer, Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Mark Donnelly, John Ryan, Eoin O’Connor, John Hodnett, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Damian de Allende.

BULLS: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cornal Hendricks, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier, Elrigh Louw, Arno Botha, Marcell Coetzee (C), Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Jacques van Rooyen, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp.

Replacements: Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima, Robert Hunt, Janko Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp, Zak Burger, Morne Steyn, Canan Moodie.