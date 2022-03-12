Still thinking big: Peter Stringer retains the drive to challenge himself

Ask Peter Stringer what it was like early in his career playing England in Twickenham and the word that he’ll use is “daunting”, though a week on the coastline of his native Cork last year gave a new meaning to the term.

Ultimate Hell Week was what it said on the can and more, “one of the best and the worst experiences of my life”. In the day job he now has, he’s constantly recommending the importance of sleep. On – in – Hell, you didn’t get any. Not for the first three days anyway.

“Watching it back I don’t know if the time element fully came across,” he says. “On our first night they finally switched the lights off at 3am which you’d have seen. What you wouldn’t have seen is that the DS [drill sergeant] turned it straight back on. He never left the room. We had to go right back outside for a fitness session.”

At the end of Day Three they were allowed some sleep alright – for half an hour. After that again it was back to the grind and the torture. Physical and mental. A hood would be put over you and you’d be brought to the interrogation room where any answer or comment from you could be interpreted as the wrong one.

“That was hard. But you had to understand is that it was all geared towards testing you, trying to push your buttons. They would question everything you did. On the first day when I was in charge of the group and it was raining, the DS guys went, ‘Did we tell you that you could wear rain jackets?!’ But if we hadn’t worn the jackets they’d have said to us, ‘Why didn’t you use your initiative and put on rain jackets?!’ You could never do the right thing with them. But that’s how it was designed.

“The first time I heard something positive from them was when myself and Marc O’Neill got to the top [of a 21-k mountain hike] and one of the DS guys said, ‘Well done, the two of ye.’ And that was caught on camera. But then straight after off-camera he added, ‘But don’t get carried away!’ They tried to break you because that’s what they do in their jobs. It’s a very serious and difficult job that they do and they wanted that to come across.”

And yet by the end of it, all Ray Goggins and his team could do was shake Stringer by the hand and congratulate him; in fact of the three testimonials on the website of Stringer’s new business Bodyplan, Goggins is one of them, proclaiming how he’s “rarely seen someone with such a strong blend of body, mind and soul – for [Stringer] there are no limits”.

Out of 18 contestants, Stringer was one of only three to survive the entire week, managing in the last challenge to land on Spike Island, bomb a large artillery weapon, escape capture and successfully get off the island. Mission Impossible was mission accomplished.

That didn’t happen by chance; like a famous fellow Corkonian, Stringer has long lived by the maxim of fail to prepare, prepare to fail, so he prepared for Hell Week. For the six months leading up to it he would three times a week run about 10 kilometres with 30kgs or so on his back, either on the treadmill or up a hill near his home in Tower, often in the middle of the night.

“I knew that if I didn’t do [the show], I’d regret it far more than I would have having tried it and having failed. But I also knew that if I was going to do it, I had to be physically fit enough to do it.”

In fact he wanted to be fitter than he ever was, even when he was a professional rugby player. And that remains the mindset, still now at 43, which is why he’s gone into the line of work that he has. In the autumn he founded Bodyplan, a personal training and performance coaching service for business leaders and sportspeople. And in the past week he and two business partners have brought the international F45 gym franchise to Cork.

“When you do something like retire from sport, you’ve to look at the things that make you tick as a person. And I suppose I’ve always seen myself as different from people. From an early age I was always seen as the small fella. Too small to play rugby, according to some. But I embraced that difference and proving people wrong and the perseverance and the character from that stuck with me.”

Sometimes it meant even deviating from his own parents’ advice. During his first year in Pres when he was being dwarfed by opponents and teammates, his parents suggested he follow the example of his cousin who had reaped the benefits of taking growth hormones. Stringer resisted and insisted: “I don’t want to change anything. I just want to stay as I am.”

As he’d put it in his autobiography, Pulling My Strings, “I wanted to remain in control of my own body.” Small didn’t necessarily mean being weak. Small could still equal strength. That mentality never left him.

“It’s what got me to keep playing rugby at 40: that attitude of doing the little unseen things that make the difference, whether it was my attitude to nutrition or recovery or training.

“When I was coming to the end with Munster, I had everyone in my ear telling me to retire because there was nothing for me in Ireland. But I still had that mindset from an early age that if someone tells you that you can’t do something then I’d prove them wrong. That’s why I went to England to play for another five or six years and got to walk away from playing rugby on my own terms: injury-free and in even better condition than I was going into the game 20 years earlier. I took an unbelievable peace of mind from that.

“And to this day I still have the same outlook as I would have committing to a three-month pre-season training regimen. Nobody expects as I get older to be fitter and stronger and that drives me. I want to be as fit and as healthy as I can for as long as I can.

“A lot of athletes can struggle with what comes after retirement. But in a way the way it finished with Munster helped in that by going to play in England I was nearly starting off all over again: ‘Right, I’m in a new environment, I’m leaving where I was comfortable but that’s okay.’ And that’s why I’ve done some of those reality shows, like Hell and Dancing with the Stars. People question why you do those things and there’s no doubt it’s a scary place, stepping out of your comfort zone. By nature I’d be a shy, quite introverted person. But deep down I have this drive to challenge myself to see what I can do. And it’s the same now in business.”

So that’s become the day job: to help others exit their comfort zone and discover the delights and rewards of such a journey, as testing as it sometimes can be.

Stringer has attained the necessary certifications as a personal trainer but his real strength is from being his own guinea pig. He’s lived the transformation, not just read up on it. When he went to Bath in his mid-thirties, he and Debbie didn’t even have a toaster in their apartment to help him refrain from taking bread. They now have one in their home with their two sons, Noah (4) and Oscar (2), but Stringer still stays away from anything wheat-based as it’s not conducive to his stomach or makeup.

“For me as a player the day really started when you left the training ground at three o’clock and were on your own. How did you prepare for the next day in terms of recovery and stretching? I prided myself on that whereas you’d see guys in the academy sitting on a couch playing eight hours on PlayStation and expecting to rock up and be at it at training the following morning.

“It’s the same with businesses. Employees leave at five o’clock and companies expect them to be at peak condition the following morning at nine, fully tuned in. So it’s about helping people with that, taking it step by step. You won’t necessarily go from just having four hours sleep to suddenly having nine, but it’s about educating them and providing them with the accountability they need and ultimately want.

“I’m working with a CEO at the moment who I put a strap on and was able to monitor his sleep as well as follow his food log over a month. From that data we were able to come up with an action plan to help him structure his day and week better. Things he hadn’t prioritised before like sleep and exercise he does now and has found he’s more productive as a result.”

F45 offers something similar. Founded eight years ago in Australia and with investors now such as David Beckham, Magic Johnson and Mark Wahlberg, it helps busy people fit in the workout that they need. That’s’ where the F comes from: Functional; the 45 from how many minutes your workout class circuit takes. Every day the workout is different from the one before yet in every one of the 1400-plus gyms F45 have around the world, from LA to the one Stringer and his friends Peter O’Keeffe and Paul Buckley have opened in the Elysian building beside City Hall in Cork, the workout will be the same.

“It’s not your normal gym. Your session flies by. You don’t have to think about it. And it’s suited to every level and every age. While in 40 seconds someone might look to get 25 reps in, you might want just to get in five slow and focused reps.”

Stringer is typically hands on with the new project, taking and indeed instructing some of the classes. That won’t always be the case once it’s firmly on its feet but to get there his own have to be on the ground. “The other day we had a faulty cable for the stereo so I wanted to make sure we got that sorted. It’s like with rugby: if I’m doing something I want to make sure it’s done properly.”

With rugby now he takes a slightly grander, elevated view, such as from the press gantry where he still does his share of punditry, but he’s still as intrigued by the details of the sport as he was as a teenager devouring a coaching manual by the former Welsh centre and coach John Dawes.

“I love how the game has shifted. When I started out all the forwards would pile into rucks and the backs would have the space and onus to be creative but now you have a Tadhg Furlong able to play as a first receiver. It’s brilliant to see it becoming more of a 15-man game instead of a seven- or eight-man game.

“The game is constantly evolving. A few years ago the South African approach was all the rage. It was a kicking game – don’t give the opposition any territory, just boot it down the other end of the field and defend for your lives. But now all of a sudden Ireland are looking to play at a high tempo and have a bit more of an unstructured approach, probably like when I was playing and you played what was in front of you. I’m enjoying how Ireland are playing. People want to see offloads and players want to have that freedom to play a bit more off the cuff. It can’t always be about structure.”

He’s encouraged by other developments. Like knowing Johnny Sexton is going to the World Cup and will be going after the World Cup. “I think that’s good for everyone going forward because it gives clarity.”

He likes the options at scrum-half as well. How every province provides one, some even two with either Craig Casey or Conor Murray to come off the bench for Jamison Gibson-Park. In all he fancies Ireland today. Can see why they’re slight favourites. Some change from when he started out.

“Back then no one would give us a shout. I grew up all right with memories of Michael Kiernan’s drop goal to win the Triple Crown and Simon Geoghegan’s try in the corner but they stood out because they were so rare. The word I’d use going to Twickenham would be daunting. They were building towards 2003 while we were just starting out.”

He almost made his debut in Twickenham. He was on the bench the day England thumped Ireland 50-18 on the opening day of the 2000 Six Nations and desperately wanted to come off it, even though others would say he was blessed he didn’t. The following week he got both a chance and a start, against Scotland. The following year Ireland and Stringer literally tripped up Dan Luger and England from winning the Grand Slam, his tap tackle the abiding memory of that day in Lansdowne. But the following year the empire struck back, subjecting Ireland to a 30-point-plus hammering with Stringer this time out there on the grass himself.

In the subsequent years the dynamic changed. Ireland started to win there: 2004 and 2006 with Stringer to the fore. By then the Club England feel Clive Woodard had instilled had left with him and Stringer believes it has never returned.

“On paper England should be better than Ireland every single time they play because of the sheer number of players they have to pick from. But having played for a few clubs over there [Saracens, Newcastle, Bath, Sale and Worcester] you don’t have the same sense of a greater good or cohesion that you’d have here.

“In Ireland you have four teams and if you’re playing for any of them you’re in with a decent shout of being involved in an Irish squad. It won’t happen for everyone but it’s within everyone’s line of vision. In England you don’t have that same sense of vision or purpose. There’s no real alignment. There’s a disconnect between the clubs and the national team.”

That bond and sense of brotherhood remains. Last month he met up with Ronan O’Gara in a Parisian hotel before the France game. This weekend he’ll catch up with David Wallace in Dubai where they’re doing some corporate Q&A for the McGettigan’s bar franchise. He nearly has a better chance of catching lads away than at home.

“People are so busy with everything and family, I rarely see even someone like Donncha [O’Callaghan] though he lives just down the road. But we all know that if anyone needs anything all the rest of the group are there for them. We all keep in touch on WhatsApp groups. Everyone is reachable. Except John Hayes. No one hears from him! He’s too busy stuck on the farm!”

As for Stringer, you’ll likely find him in the gym. Working there or working out there. Maybe smaller than Bull but as strong as one.