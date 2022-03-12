The Conway creed: 'I want to be scoring tries'

You couldn’t go as far as to say that Andrew Conway’s Ireland debut made for the perfect day. That would have involved a place in the starting XV, lining up for the anthems, maybe a winning try. Still, his first cap came pretty close to ticking all the right boxes.

Pretty much everyone will remember it as the game that denied England a back-to-back Grand Slam and what would have been a world record 19th successive win. Conway’s big moment arrived during the half-time interval when injury to Keith Earls prompted his introduction at the Aviva Stadium.

His place in the team today, given James Lowe and Mack Hansen have garnered so much praise on the tramlines in recent months, shows how intrinsic he is to Andy Farrell’s thoughts, but he was 25 and waiting longer than he wanted when that introduction to Test rugby finally happened five years ago.

“That was probably the best day of my career, making your debut for your country, especially in such a big match. They were going for the Grand Slam, we obviously didn’t want them to get the Grand Slam in Dublin of all places, so it was a big week to start off my international career.

“But I was delighted it came in such a big week. It was probably a blessing in disguise, to be honest, that I’d picked up a couple of niggles in a few of the weeks gone by and I actually got to get my first cap in a massive game in Dublin and I've very fond memories.”

His other two experiences of the Auld Enemy have come at today’s venue. Twickenham has not been a happy hunting ground for the majority of Irish raiding parties and the Munster wing is zero for two from his visits to the ground labelled simply as 'HQ'. The first was that World Cup warm-up back in 2019 when Joe Schmidt’s Ireland landed in London on the back of a pre-season grind in Portugal and got walloped 57-15. The other was a 24-12 defeat that was far more convincing than the scoreline suggests the following spring. So, he understands the challenge facing them this evening.

“Yeah, it's tough. They've made a great cauldron and they make it hard for you. They're one of the top sides in the world and have been over the last number of years. They're a tough team to play against. It is what it is. These are the days we need to be moving on and going over and getting the performance, first. If we perform where we want to be, come what may. You can detach from the outcome a bit and get your process right and bring your performance.

“We back ourselves against anyone when we can do that. I suppose concentrating on the process and the performance is what will stand us in good stead for the outcome to hopefully take care of itself.” It’s one thing to talk about processes and staying in the moment. It’s another entirely when you are a winger at a place like Twickenham or Stade de France when the home team is monopolising possession and your hands have hardly felt the curve of the ball.

There is at least the compensation that modern wings do not have to man the perimeter come what may in the manner of poor Simon Geoghegan back in the 1990s when opportunities for the fly boys were as rare as Irish wins in the Five Nations.

Andy Farrell described Lowe as an untidy winger not so long ago but that goes for most of them in the sense that they are expected to drift infield looking for lines and breaks and even to act as first or second playmakers if the occasion demands.

The trick is in knowing when to stay or when to go.

“Yeah, you're spot on,” says Conway. “It's something that mentally you have to deal with. It’s trying to look at the game in a really detailed aspect of, from a winger's perspective, what communication are you giving?”

That’s of particular importance from a defensive standpoint, he explains. What energy are you giving? What are you doing off the ball that has a positive knock-on effect for others that lets them get quickly off the line?

These are basics but not always obvious. Things that the average Joe in the stand or the press box won’t see but Conway and his ilk do simply because they are specialists in the position and lucky enough to be involved in high-level, forensic meetings with the finest of coaching minds. “So those things play a massive part, but then obviously, don't get me wrong, I want to be on the ball. I want to be winning balls in the air, I want to be making big hits, I want to be scoring tries.”

Fifteen tries in 29 caps suggests he is doing a decent job of that, too.

