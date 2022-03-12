England pose the sternest test of U20's Grand Slam ambitions

Grand Slams have been claimed, on average, once every second year since the U21 grade morphed into the existing U20 level but it is England who have taken the lion’s share.

Though they have claimed four out of the seven clean sweeps achieved in this tournament since 2008, it is the Irish visitors who are on course for the perfect campaign in 2022 as the sides face off at Saracens’ home ground this evening.

These are opportunities not to be taken lightly.

Ireland's previous success came three years ago when a side containing the likes of Ben Healy, Josh Wycherley, Dylan Tierney, Thomas Clarkson, Scott Penny and John Hodnett clinched the whole series with a defeat of Wales in Colwyn Bay.

Ryan Baird, by the by, only came off the bench that day.

That England aren’t bidding for their own Slam, and Ireland are, goes back to round two when the former lost to Italy for the first time in the Six Nations, on a 6-0 scoreline, and the latter snatched a 17-16 win away to the French in Aix-en-Provence.

England’s indiscipline cost them dearly on both sides of the ball that night in Treviso and, while they claimed big wins against Scotland and Wales, the first of those was nip-and-tuck for an hour while Wales were at their level until their captain was red-carded after half-an-hour.

Ireland entered this tournament as something of an unknown quantity given the lack of underage rugby banked through Covid but a side with very little expectation on them has ticked every box, starting with an eight-try crushing of Wales.

Ben Brownlee’s late try and Charlie Tector’s conversion gave Ireland a first win in France at this level in ten years but they laboured for a spell in shaking off the Italians at Musgrave Park before eventually emerging with a 27-point victory.

Head coach Richie Murphy has made two changes – Ben Carson comes into the back line and Lorcan McLoughlin to the back row – compared to the half-dozen initiated by his counterpart Alan Dickens who, like Eddie Jones, has talked up the physical side of the engagement pre-game. Ireland’s 20s tend to either win or lose heavily in England. Two of the last three visits have been successful but there is a sense of unfinished business given the win in Northampton 24 months ago left that vintage crop three-from-three in the Championship before Covid caused its cancellation.

A side with the best defensive record in the tournament this year certainly looks capable of going one step closer to the Slam before welcoming the Scots to Cork on the last day, although an English win would give them a shot at the title in France in round five. All to play for.

ENGLAND U20s: G Hendy; D Bailey, J Cusick, E Grayson, C Cleaves; J Benson, S Edwards; F Baxter, J Stewart, T Hoyt; L Chessum, T Lockett; E Richards, T Knight, E Ilione.

IRELAND U20s: P Campbell; C Mullins, J Postlethwaite, B Carson, F Gibbons; C Tector, M Devine; J Boyle, J McCormick, R McGuire; C O’Tighearnaigh, M Morrissey; L McLoughlin, R Crothers, J Culhane.

Referee: D Schneider (Arg).