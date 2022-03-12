England pose the sternest test of U20's Grand Slam ambitions

England pose the sternest test of U20's Grand Slam ambitions

Lorcan McLoughlin celebrates after scoring Ireland's third try during the Guinness U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match against Italy at Musgrave Park. He will starts Saturday's round four clash against England at Twickenham

Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 06:15
Brendan O'Brien

Grand Slams have been claimed, on average, once every second year since the U21 grade morphed into the existing U20 level but it is England who have taken the lion’s share.

Though they have claimed four out of the seven clean sweeps achieved in this tournament since 2008, it is the Irish visitors who are on course for the perfect campaign in 2022 as the sides face off at Saracens’ home ground this evening.

These are opportunities not to be taken lightly.

Ireland's previous success came three years ago when a side containing the likes of Ben Healy, Josh Wycherley, Dylan Tierney, Thomas Clarkson, Scott Penny and John Hodnett clinched the whole series with a defeat of Wales in Colwyn Bay.

Ryan Baird, by the by, only came off the bench that day.

That England aren’t bidding for their own Slam, and Ireland are, goes back to round two when the former lost to Italy for the first time in the Six Nations, on a 6-0 scoreline, and the latter snatched a 17-16 win away to the French in Aix-en-Provence.

England’s indiscipline cost them dearly on both sides of the ball that night in Treviso and, while they claimed big wins against Scotland and Wales, the first of those was nip-and-tuck for an hour while Wales were at their level until their captain was red-carded after half-an-hour.

Ireland entered this tournament as something of an unknown quantity given the lack of underage rugby banked through Covid but a side with very little expectation on them has ticked every box, starting with an eight-try crushing of Wales.

Ben Brownlee’s late try and Charlie Tector’s conversion gave Ireland a first win in France at this level in ten years but they laboured for a spell in shaking off the Italians at Musgrave Park before eventually emerging with a 27-point victory.

Head coach Richie Murphy has made two changes – Ben Carson comes into the back line and Lorcan McLoughlin to the back row – compared to the half-dozen initiated by his counterpart Alan Dickens who, like Eddie Jones, has talked up the physical side of the engagement pre-game. Ireland’s 20s tend to either win or lose heavily in England. Two of the last three visits have been successful but there is a sense of unfinished business given the win in Northampton 24 months ago left that vintage crop three-from-three in the Championship before Covid caused its cancellation.

A side with the best defensive record in the tournament this year certainly looks capable of going one step closer to the Slam before welcoming the Scots to Cork on the last day, although an English win would give them a shot at the title in France in round five. All to play for.

ENGLAND U20s: G Hendy; D Bailey, J Cusick, E Grayson, C Cleaves; J Benson, S Edwards; F Baxter, J Stewart, T Hoyt; L Chessum, T Lockett; E Richards, T Knight, E Ilione.

IRELAND U20s: P Campbell; C Mullins, J Postlethwaite, B Carson, F Gibbons; C Tector, M Devine; J Boyle, J McCormick, R McGuire; C O’Tighearnaigh, M Morrissey; L McLoughlin, R Crothers, J Culhane.

Referee: D Schneider (Arg).

More in this section

England RFU Training - Clifton College - Wednesday March 2nd Ireland’s John Fogarty: Maro Itoje absence would be huge loss for England
England v Ireland - Quilter International England's Jamie George: 'Pete is very serious and grumpy on the field - and very serious and grumpy off it. But he’s another close mate'
Chris Cloete scores his sides eight try 5/3/2022 Cloete holds the key to success for Munster against Bulls
<p>Wales players dejected at full time after the Guinness Six Nations Rugby defeat to France at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Friday night. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images</p>

Wales frustrated as France hold out for victory in Cardiff

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up