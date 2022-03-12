Cloete holds the key to success for Munster against Bulls

The Bulls have made no secret of the fact they aim to dictate the pace of play against Munster on Saturday, with coach Jake White particularly emphasising the importance of nullifying the impact of breakdown dynamo Chris Cloete.

South Africa-born Cloete has taken his career to new heights since joining Munster in 2017, and the 31-year-old is now one of the senior players in a relatively inexperienced team that will take to the field against the Bulls.

Cloete has won 12 turnovers in this United Rugby Championship season, placing him among the competition's leading players in this key facet of play, and it’s no surprise that the Bulls view him as a danger man.

“We all know how effective Chris can be at the breakdown,” White said on the eve of the clash. “We want to try to play with a bit of pace, keep the ball alive and to hopefully use the effects of altitude and heat to our advantage.

“We can’t afford to let Munster slow the ball down, and in this regard, Chris is such an important player for them in their defensive system. We have to make sure we play to our strengths, and enforce the gameplan we have in mind.”

It won't have gone unnoticed that Munster coach Johann van Graan has made seven changes to his side for Saturday’s clash, with four academy players included in the squad, although the presence of Damian de Allende on the bench comes as a timely boost. A settled Bulls team that, by contrast, shows no changes to their starting lineup from last weekend will undoubtedly be viewed as favourites at home, but White refused to be drawn into such pre-match talk.

“We saw how Munster performed last weekend with a record score against the Dragons and they will have taken real confidence from that. Yes, they might be missing a few internationals who are with the Ireland team, but they are a club with great depth and their structures are very strong. We’re expecting them to present a proper challenge, and that’s what we're prepared for.

“From our perspective, though, this match is make-or-break for us in terms of our progression in the competition and to ensure the Sharks don’t pull away among the South African contingent," White added.

In the opposite camp, Van Graan will be making an "emotional" return to Loftus Versfeld Stadium, where he once worked as a ‘ball boy’ when he was a youngster, while he would later go on to serve as a highly successful assistant coach at the Bulls for several years between 2004 and 2012. Van Graan admitted the emotions had already become “very real” this week as the team arrived back in Pretoria, where he studied at well-known rugby school Affies and at the University of Pretoria.

“One of the reasons I joined Munster was because I could see a lot of the same values in this team as with the Bulls,” he commented. "Words like passion, ambition, excellence, respect and community apply to both these teams. I had nine years with the Vodacom Bulls and they were some of the best of my life. However, my time with Munster has also been some of the best of my life at a club I now call my own. Hopefully Saturday I can make some more great memories with Munster."

This Saturday's match will kick off at 4:05pm in South Africa (2:05pm Irish time).

MUNSTER: M Haley, C Nash, C Farrell, R Scannell, S Zebo, B Healy, N Cronin, A Kendellen, C Cloete, J O’Donoghue (C), F Wycherley, J Kleyn, S Archer, N Scannell, J Wycherley.

Replacements: D Barron, M Donnelly, J Ryan, E O’Connor, J Hodnett, P Patterson, J Crowley, D de Allende.

BULLS: KL Arendse, C Hendricks, L Mapoe, H Vorster, M Tambwe, C Smith, E Papier, E Louw, A Botha, M Coetzee (C), R Nortje, W Steenkamp, J van Rooyen, J Grobbelaar, G Steenekamp.

Replacements: B du Plessis, S Matanzima, R Hunt, J Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp, Z Burger, M Steyn, C Moodie.